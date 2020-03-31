School with special computer hub status working with Norfolk firm

Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Matthew Usher Matthew Usher

A hub tasked with promoting computing in schools has joined forces with an engineering firm to continue inspiring teachers and pupils alike.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Matthew Usher Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Matthew Usher

The Norfolk Computing Hub, based at Dereham’s Neatherd High School, has developed a new partnership with local engineering firm, Lintott Control Systems.

As one of the 40 new Department for Education appointed national centres for computing education, the hub was tasked with promoting the subject in schools and the wider community.

It is part of an initiative to tackle an employment gap in the industry sector and to allow schools to broaden knowledge of computer science.

As part of the partnership, Lintott is making its Industry Accelerator Training Academy available for the hub to run its face-to-face* courses as well as providing computer aided design workstations, industrial equipment and apparatus.

Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Matthew Usher Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Matthew Usher

Adam Gibson, Norfolk hub lead, explained that the company’s contribution will benefit many teachers and pupils.

He said: “Physical computing devices can bring the subject to life and help to engage young people from an early age into computing.

“It is now possible to be able to buy class sets of devices that will be available for loan by primary schools and that our trainers can work with teachers to strengthen the delivery of the subject to pupils of all ages.”

Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Matthew Usher Dereham Neatherd High School has become one of the first schools in England to be awarded official Computer Hub status by the National Centre for Computing Education. Photo: Matthew Usher

READ MORE: School one of first in country to get special computer centre status.

Jamie Thums, Lintott chief operating officer and chair of the New Anglia Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering sector group, said: “Lintott is delighted to support the Norfolk Computing Hub in its endeavour to strengthen computing education across the region.

“As a digitally integrated process solutions business, and like a great many companies across Norfolk, the backbone of our business is computing and digitisation. Therefore, we support the Norfolk Computing Hub in supporting teachers from non-specialist backgrounds who wish to improve their knowledge of computer science and teach it at GCSE level.

“This in turn, can only help fuel a larger pool of new talent, consisting of both males and females, eager to make a difference in a computing and digitally-related field.”

*During the current period of government measures to deal with coronavirus, training is continuing online.

You may also want to watch: