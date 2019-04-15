Search

Norfolk selected for pioneering scheme to improve children's early lives

15 April, 2019 - 12:11
Norfolk has been selected for a national pilot which is aiming to improve children's early lives and development. Picture: Getty Images

Norfolk has been selected for a national pilot which is aiming to improve children's early lives and development. Picture: Getty Images

Norfolk is among five areas set to pilot a pioneering new national maternity and early years service.

The county was the only one in the eastern region selected for the Early Years Transformation Academy programme, which will see closer working between organisations including Norfolk County Council and the county's clinical commissioning groups to improve children's lives.

Led by the Early Intervention Centre, the 12-month academy trial aims to improve maternal and paternal health so more children can have a better birth, help more children develop in line with developmental milestones, especially those from disadvantaged communities and ensure fewer children under five experience neglect or emotional harm.

Sara Tough, executive director of children's services at Norfolk County Council, said: “We want children in Norfolk to get the very best start, ensuring they get the right support, healthcare and education early on.”

