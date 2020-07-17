Your thank you messages to schools and teachers

Norfolk parents and children have sent thank you messages to schools and teachers. Picture: Getty Images/Submitted Getty Images/Submitted

The end of the school year is here, but many parents and children have been left without the normal opportunity to say goodbye to the teachers who have made such a big difference.

In an extraordinary year for schools, teachers and school staff have gone above and beyond to make sure they can do their best for children in difficult circumstances. But with many pupils not back in classes, you’ve taken the opportunity to send a message to say thank you. Whether they are a key worker and staff were brilliant at putting their child at ease during lockdown, or they helped with homeschooling and reassured on the return to classes, parents and pupils wanted to say thank you.

• To Mrs Harding and Mrs William at Kinsale Junior School. Thank you for a well educated sensible year, and thank you for being caring, positive, lovely teachers for me and my classmates this year. I thank you for that. From Dylan Renegado

• To all the staff at Dereham Church of England Junior Academy. You are incredible! Thanks a million for all you have done to support Libby over the last four years, we really are grateful and amazed how much you have helped her grow. We will miss you and the school loads. Thank you! Susan Box

• To all the staff at North Walsham Infant, Junior School and Nursery Federation. Everyone has been amazing throughout this time! An extra big thank you to Mr Smith and Mrs Rose for uploading the work everyday and being there to answer any questions! Thank you for being the best teacher Mr Smith I will miss you! Mollie Earl

• To Ms Ravenhill at Hemsby Primary School. Thank you for everything in year six, a tough year for all but you have stuck by us and supported us in class getting ready for SATs and for being on Dojo every day for us and our parents. Thank you from the Herons of 2020. Kerry Hester X

• To Mr Silvester at Drayton Junior School Thank you Mr Silvester for all you’ve done for Ruby this year. She’ll never forget your kindness and encouragement. Ruby Jennings

• To Mrs Rounce at Fleggburgh Primary School. We would like to say a huge thank you to Mrs Rounce and all the staff. They have worked so hard throughout this pandemic to provide me with exciting home learning activities, as well as keeping me safe in school when I returned as my parents are key workers. Kayleigh x. From Mrs Spurling - mum.

• To all the Staff at Forest Academy in Brandon. We would like to thank all our teachers - Miss Hopkinson, Mrs Wing, Mrs Marsh, Miss Arnold and Mrs Eagle - for their amazing support through lockdown. We will miss you all. Bella Steventon and Alfie Steventon

• To Norwich School A massive thank you to both Miss Tivey and Mrs Wyndham for all your wonderful support in L4. Many many thanks. India-Rose Fox

• To all the staff at Great Ellingham Primary School. We would like to say a massive thank you to all the staff for having the lockdown work all planned out daily for our children, and when they reopened for certain year groups on June 1. We had nothing to worry about, every little key detail had been planned, we can’t wait to see you all in September. Love from Haydn and Jasmine Smeeth

• Alex, Tia, Adam, Jamie, Tommy and Toby Hutchinson would love to say a big thank you to all the staff at East Norfolk Sixth Form College, Ormiston Venture Academy, Herman Academy and Little Learners Nursery, especially Miss Boyd, Miss Horton, Mrs Carter, Mrs Norton, Mrs Harden and Mrs Sims who is retiring after teaching textiles for many years.

• To Mrs Thurtle and Mrs Chisholm at Moorlands Primary Academy, Belton. Thank you for being brilliant teachers. Love Tianna O’Sullivan everyone in Bagders Class xxxxx

• To all the staff at Little Bunney’s Nursery, King’s Lynn. We have always been so blessed with the wonderful setting we chose for our little boy, Percy George (now aged three). All the staff are caring , wonderful and so helpful. Since lockdown, the team has been even more amazing. They’ve supported our little boy beautifully as mummy is a key-worker. We are so thankful for everything. You are all incredible! Emma, Pete and Percy Waterman, from South Wootton.

• Thank you Redcastle Family School in Thetford. Can my husband and I send a big thank you to all the staff especially Mrs Howes, Miss Russell, Mrs Bradshaw and Mr Stansfield. Our children adore you all and will miss being a big part of your classes.

Michelle and Zak Brownfield

• To all the staff at Scarning Primary School. Thank you Mrs Johnson and Mrs Tharby-Brown for being my teachers this year. Thank you to all the staff for working so hard during lockdown. Rhys Bradley (Year 3)

• Thank you to Mr Basson at Scarning School, a wonderful teacher who is funny too. Love Daisy Benton (3b)

• Thank you to Mrs Bartlett at Scarning School, I’ll miss you thank you for all your help. Love Molly Benton (1b)

• To all the staff at Ormesby Village Junior School. Thank you to all the teachers and a really BIG thank you to my year four teacher Mrs Holt who has looked after me whilst my mummy went to work at the James Paget hospital throughout Covid-19. I would also like to say thank you to my headteacher Mrs Bates who kept the school open and taught me how to be safe with my friends. I have had a great time learning and have enjoyed being with my friends at school and I am looking forward to going into year five in September. Ormesby Village Infant School rocks!! Samuel Stephenson

• To all the staff at Ellingham V C Primary School. Thank you to everyone that has helped me in my time spent at school. I will miss you all xxx Ruby Tipple

• To Mrs Taylor at Browick Road Primary School, Wymondham. Thank you, you’re the best teacher I’ve ever had. I’ve loved being your yoga sidekick this year. Love Jemima Woods

• To Miss Walker at Browick Road Primary School, Wymondham. Thank you Miss Walker, it’s been an amazing time with you in year five and it’s incredible to have you again in year six. Love Jacob Woods

• To Mrs Seymour at North Walsham Infant, Junior School and Nursery Federation. Thank you for everything you have done during lockdown. When the school closed its doors you set to work to make us feel fully supported at home and we honestly couldn’t have done it without your continued encouragement, positivity and love! You are an AMAZING teacher and we are so lucky to have you at our school! Love from Alina Chrisostomou and Mum x

• To Mr Sullivan at Stradbroke Primary Academy. Thank you for helping me in year six. I’ve had a great seven years with my friends. Aston Eden

• To Miss Wilson at North Walsham Infant, Junior School and Nursery Federation. Thank you Miss Wilson for being such a wonderful and inspiring teacher! Because of you, Lola’s dream is to become a teacher when she grows up. You probably never pictured your first year of teaching to go the way it has but because of this you will never be forgotten! Love from Lola Chrisostomou and Mum x

• To all the staff at Drake Primary School, Thetford. I would like to say a massive thank you to all the staff at our outstanding school. The head and deputies Mrs Rosen, Mrs Hall and Mr Hughes have worked tirelessly to keep our children safe, happy and in education. Class teachers, Miss Stewart and Miss Simms along with Miss Bowman have really built my daughters confidence over the year and I am incredibly grateful for all their hard work. Shout out to Mrs Pitchford too, who has been incredibly kind whenever I have called in with concerns. Thank you! Rebecca Tate

• To all the staff at Rosecroft Primary School, Attleborough. We would like to thank you for going above and beyond in their care for children of key workers. Initially my daughter was apprehensive about attending school, but they made the experience safe and calm. They were very caring during this uncertain time. We would like to say a special thank you to all the teachers that were involved in this, and a special thank you to Mrs Aldred and Mrs Drew. Ayesha Pullen

