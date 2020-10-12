Search

Advanced search

Norfolk chef backs schools to launch charity to help children and families

PUBLISHED: 06:00 13 October 2020

Aylsham Cluster Trust of schools launch TACT (families) supporting families in the Aylsham area. From left, Duncan Spalding, executive head teacher of Aylsham Learning Federation; Charlie Hodson, TACT (families) patron; Imran Khan, trustee of TACT (families) and head teacher of Buxton Primary; and Jo Tuttle, chairman of TACT (families). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Aylsham Cluster Trust of schools launch TACT (families) supporting families in the Aylsham area. From left, Duncan Spalding, executive head teacher of Aylsham Learning Federation; Charlie Hodson, TACT (families) patron; Imran Khan, trustee of TACT (families) and head teacher of Buxton Primary; and Jo Tuttle, chairman of TACT (families). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Nine schools around a Norfolk town have created a new charitable trust raising funds to help children and families and break the cycle of aspirational disadvantage.

Aylsham High School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAylsham High School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Aylsham Cluster Trust of schools has launched The Aylsham Community Trust (Families) with award-winning Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson as its patron.

The charity is looking to raise funds to provide additional social, emotional, mental health and well-being support across the trust schools both during and outside of the school day, to both children and their families.

MORE: New learning hub to help vulnerable children transition to high school

They also want to continue and extend the number of courses available through their adult learning programme, which inspires families to ‘get back into learning’. These range from beginner’s sign language, creative writing, conversational French and GCSE maths.

Aylsham Cluster Trust of schools launch TACT (families) supporting families in the Aylsham area. From left, Duncan Spalding, executive head teacher of Aylsham Learning Federation; Charlie Hodson, TACT (families) patron; Jo Tuttle, chairman of TACT (families); and Imran Khan, trustee of TACT (families) and head teacher of Buxton Primary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAylsham Cluster Trust of schools launch TACT (families) supporting families in the Aylsham area. From left, Duncan Spalding, executive head teacher of Aylsham Learning Federation; Charlie Hodson, TACT (families) patron; Jo Tuttle, chairman of TACT (families); and Imran Khan, trustee of TACT (families) and head teacher of Buxton Primary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Duncan Spalding, chair of the Aylsham Cluster Trust and executive headteacher of Aylsham Learning Federation, said: “We want to continue to create a community where schools, families and partners work together to support mental health, reduce barriers to learning, raise aspirations and encourage life-long learning.”

You may also want to watch:

Jo Tuttle, chair of the new charity, said: “The frustrations felt by schools working with children, young people and families around mental health is real. Whilst we appreciate services are in place, these can involve long waiting times and with so many organisations doing different things, don’t always look at the link between working with families and the community and the impact this can have.”

Aylsham High School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAylsham High School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

MORE: Plan to improve services for children with special educational needs revealed

Mr Hodson, a passionate advocate for Norfolk food and drink, who also teamed up with farmers to produce educational videos to bringing countryside food knowledge to families during lockdown, already has a connection to the local community

He is keen to support the impact the charity hopes to have on both the young people and the families in the area.

“After battling mental health most of my life and learning to manage this, I am deeply honoured and privileged to be asked to be a patron,” he said.

Aylsham Cluster Trust of schools launch TACT (families) supporting families in the Aylsham area. From left, Duncan Spalding, executive head teacher of Aylsham Learning Federation; Charlie Hodson, TACT (families) patron; Imran Khan, trustee of TACT (families) and head teacher of Buxton Primary; and Jo Tuttle, chairman of TACT (families). Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAylsham Cluster Trust of schools launch TACT (families) supporting families in the Aylsham area. From left, Duncan Spalding, executive head teacher of Aylsham Learning Federation; Charlie Hodson, TACT (families) patron; Imran Khan, trustee of TACT (families) and head teacher of Buxton Primary; and Jo Tuttle, chairman of TACT (families). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Early support for young people and their families can make a huge difference to their lives and I’m excited by the prospect of a community support structure such as this.”

TACT (Families) hopes to raise enough funds to support a number of programmes across the next year and to allow them to grow the charity over the coming years. To find out more or offer support email jtuttle@aylshamhigh.norfolk.sch.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

TELSTAR TALES: Ex-Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern coach Jonker reaping the benefits of City loan link

Jonker has helped establish a positive relationship with Norwich City. Picture: Pieter Hoogeveen/1963-pictures

Three UEA students fined £10,000 for organising house party for 100 people

Three UEA students were each fined £10,000 after having a party with up to 100 people on Bowthorpe Road. Picture: Google

£3.2 million ‘lifeline’ boost for  the arts in Norfolk and Waveney

The team at Sheringham Little Theatre celebrating inside the theatre after receiving a lifeline £76,000 culture recovery grant. Picture: Sheringham Little Theatre

A rare ‘Downton Abbey’ estate in 600 acres goes up for sale

Wood Hall, Hilgay, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings/Savills

‘We took matters into our own hands’: Entrepreneurs open gadget shop in midst of pandemic

Olly Lord and Tom Williams have opened Smart-Tech Repairs in Castle Meadow. Picture: Smart-Tech Repairs