Young Norfolk carpenter scoops gold award

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:27 AM December 28, 2021
Gold winning young Norfolk carpenter Charlie Reeve with his dad Ian Reeve.

Three days of intense competition against the clock has seen young Norfolk carpenter Charlie Reeve win gold in a national competition.

The 20-year-old, from Great Massingham, was one of 53 construction trainees and apprentices from across the UK who took part in the final of SkillBuild held at the National Construction College in Bircham Newton.

Charlie Reeve during the final of the SkillBuild carpentry competition.

Mr Reeve, who is a carpenter with King's Lynn-based house builder E N Suiter & Sons, said: “This is a massive achievement and is what I’ve been working towards for the last three years. Hopefully now I may stand a chance to be considered for the international competition.”

Nick Suiter, MD of E N Suiter & Sons presented Charlie with his medal.

The competition winners are in with a chance of selection to represent the UK in the WorldSkills competition – due to be held in Shanghai next October. 

If selected, Mr Reeve will be following in the footsteps of his dad, Ian, who won a bronze medal in the bricklaying competition of the 1993 Youth Skill Olympics in Taiwan.

