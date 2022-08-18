A-levels 2022: All the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Live

For the first time in three years, A-level students are collecting their results having sat exams.

The past two cohorts have seen their results set on teacher assessments and coursework, with Covid preventing traditional exam settings.

Usual service resumed this year, with students sitting exams for the first time in their academic careers - having completed their GCSEs during the pandemic.

Nationally, grades received by students are down on the past two years - but remain higher than pre-Covid levels.

Students will be anxiously opening their envelopes and learning what their next steps in life will be - whether that is university, apprenticeships or entering the workplace for the first time.

This live list of results from schools in Norfolk and Waveney will be updated as results come in to us, appearing alphabetically.

Attleborough Academy Norfolk

% of A* to C grades: none supplied (none supplied in 2021)

Principal Neil McShane said: "Congratulations to all our Year 13 class of 2022 for achieving so highly.

"I am full of admiration for this cohort considering they are the year group who previously could not even take their mocks or GCSE examinations in exam halls due to the pandemic.

"For achieving the highest grades possible, particular congratulations go to James Blyth, for A*s in business, product design and double distinction in sport) but we are so proud of all of our class of 2022, who all deserve full praise for their considerable achievements and very strong set of results."

Bungay High School

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

City of Norwich School

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

City College Norwich/Paston College/Easton College

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

College of West Anglia

% of A* to C grades: 65pc (77pc in 2021)

Principal David Pomfret said: "I am pleased with the strong results we have achieved this year.

"To achieve a pass rate of 98pc is a testament to the hard-work, dedication and commitment of both our students and teaching staff.

"We couldn't be prouder of all that our students have achieved during their Covid disrupted time with us and we wish them every success in their future endeavours, whether that be further study or employment."

Dereham Sixth Form College

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Downham Market Academy

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

East Norfolk Sixth Form College, Great Yarmouth

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Hellesdon High School

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

INTO University of East Anglia

% of A* to C: 98.9pc (95.7pc in 2021)

Sam Payne, A Levels programme manager, said: "I would like to say a huge congratulations to all of the A Level students for their outstanding results.

"Their determination to succeed despite the challenges of the past two years has enabled them to achieve their goals.

"We are immensely proud of each and every one of them."

Jane Austen College, Norwich

% A* to C grades: (84pc in 2021)

King Edward VII Academy, King's Lynn

% of * to C grades: (83pc in 2021)

Langley School

% of A* to C grades: (94pc in 2021)

Lowestoft Sixth Form College

% of A* to C grades: (91.7pc in 2021)

Norwich High School for Girls

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Norwich School

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Notre Dame High School

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Open Academy Norwich

% of A* to C grades: 64pc (none supplied in 2021)

Principal Jon Ford said: "The Open Academy community has once again worked incredibly hard to ensure that our students were able to do their best in these, their first ever external examinations, having missed out on the GCSE exam experience due to the pandemic.

"These results are up there with the highest we have achieved previously and I am particularly pleased that so many of the students are off to their first choice of next step - be it in education, training or work."

The academy also had a 100pc pass rate for BTECs.

Ormiston Victory Academy, Costessey

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Saint Felix School, Southwold

% of A* to C grades: (93pc in 2021)

Reepham College

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Sheringham High School

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College, Norwich

% of A* to C grades: (84pc in 2021)

Sir John Leman High School, Beccles

No results provided for this year or 2021

Michael Taylor, headteacher, said: "As a group of students we would like to congratulate and praise our students today.

"As a cohort they contributed so much to our communities during their time in our school; they exemplify all that is good about our schools.

"Recent years have been very different for all schools and for all students; these differences will undoubtedly be reflected in the range of results achieved across the country.

"In light of that, we are not providing external statistics for our schools this summer.

"This year, it is simply enough to say thank you to our staff, our parents and to everyone for their unstinting support."

Springwood High School, King's Lynn

% of A* to C grades: (84pc in 2021)

Sprowston Community Academy

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Taverham High School

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Thetford Academy

% of A* to C grades: (86pc in 2021)

Thetford Grammar School

% of grades A* to C: 88pc (99pc in 2021)

Headteacher Michael Brewer said: "These incredible young people were the GCSE class of 2020 and are the first post-pandemic cohort to receive the results of in-person exams; their road to success has been far from straightforward.

"Nonetheless, the class of 2022 has achieved excellent results consistent with the pre-Covid standards at TGC and these outstanding results are very well deserved."

Thorpe St Andrew Sixth Form

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN)

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)

Wymondham College

% of A* to C grades: none supplied (none supplied in 2021)

Zoe Fisher, principal, said: "Congratulations to our Year 13 students for achieving an excellent set of A Level results - 33pc of grades were awarded A* or A and 47 students secured three or more A*/A grades.

"It has been a challenging time and our amazing students continue to flourish in and beyond the classroom.

"We wish our departing cohort future happiness and fulfilment and we are delighted that so many will now move onto their first-choice destination."

Wymondham High Academy

% of A* to C grades: (none supplied in 2021)



