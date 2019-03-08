A starry, starry night: Region urged get lost in summer constellations

Astrophotographer Shaun Reynolds will lead talks on the local constellations. Picture: Contributed by Shaun Reynolds. Archant

Stargazers are urged to look up to the night’s sky as host of new constellations glimmer ahead of the warmer months.

As the days grow longer leading into summer, the constellations are their maximum potential.

The Norwich Astronomical Society (NAS) will host its last public weekend of the astronomical dark on April 12 and 13 at Seething Observatory.

As the days grow longer leading into summer, the constellations are their maximum potential in Norfolk and Suffolk.

On the two nights, award-winning astrophotographer Shaun Reynolds will lead a tour of the night skies across the globe.

The talks are described by the astronomical society as “a visual tour using images captured by Shaun spanning some eight years and many miles”.

Roger Preece, chairman of NAS said: “Public weekends allow non-members to learn a little more about our skies, gain access to our telescopes.”

Tickets for each night cost between £1.50 and £3. Book a place by visiting www.norwichastro.org.uk