A starry, starry night: Region urged get lost in summer constellations

PUBLISHED: 14:22 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 29 March 2019

Astrophotographer Shaun Reynolds will lead talks on the local constellations. Picture: Contributed by Shaun Reynolds.

Astrophotographer Shaun Reynolds will lead talks on the local constellations. Picture: Contributed by Shaun Reynolds.

Stargazers are urged to look up to the night’s sky as host of new constellations glimmer ahead of the warmer months.

As the days grow longer leading into summer, the constellations are their maximum potential. Picture contributed by Chris GreenfieldAs the days grow longer leading into summer, the constellations are their maximum potential. Picture contributed by Chris Greenfield

The Norwich Astronomical Society (NAS) will host its last public weekend of the astronomical dark on April 12 and 13 at Seething Observatory in Bungay.

As the days grow longer leading into summer, the constellations are their maximum potential in Norfolk and Suffolk.

On the night, award-winning astrophotographer Shaun Reynolds will lead a tour of the night skies across the globe.

He said: “The clarity of New Zealand’s open, dark skies allows views of constellations and nebulae that simply can’t be imagined from the UK.

“Milky way vistas from the Southern Hemisphere also offer a completely different set of constellations together with some more familiar sights to show our audience.”

Roger Preece, chairman of NAS said: “Public weekends allow non-members to learn a little more about our skies, gain access to our telescopes.”

