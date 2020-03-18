All schools to close indefinitely on Friday afternoon due to coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 17:39 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:25 18 March 2020
All schools will close from Friday afternoon for an indefinite period, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced.
In a statement in the Commons, he said he “expected” the shutdown to combat coronavirus to also apply to early years settings, sixth forms and further education colleges.
And he added: “I’m asking that independent schools and boarding schools follow the same approach.”
Mr Williamson said schools would remain open to accommodate the “children of key workers and vulnerable children”.
And he said “as soon as possible”, a scheme would put in place to provide meal vouchers for children eligible for free school meals.
The announcement, which follows similar ones on Wednesday in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, will affect 450-plus schools and colleges across Norfolk and hundreds more in Suffolk - not to mention more than 100,000 children and many thousands of parents and carers.
Mr Williamson said the rate of coronavirus spreading had “accelerated”, and added: “It’s clear that schools are finding it more difficult to continue as normal, as illness and self-isolation impacts on staff levels and attendance.
“I want to provide pupils, parents and staff with the certainty that they need.”
More follows.