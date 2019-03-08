Search

See how Norfolk academy trusts performed in post-16 exams

PUBLISHED: 14:26 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 14 March 2019

Jane Austen College in Norwich, one of the sixth forms run by the Inspiration Trust, which has been ranked for its post-16 performance by the Department for Education. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jane Austen College in Norwich, one of the sixth forms run by the Inspiration Trust, which has been ranked for its post-16 performance by the Department for Education. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norfolk academy trust has ranked among the country’s best for sixth form performance.

City of Norwich School, one of the schools and sixth forms run by the Ormiston Academies Trust, which has been ranked for its post-16 performance by the Department for Education. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCity of Norwich School, one of the schools and sixth forms run by the Ormiston Academies Trust, which has been ranked for its post-16 performance by the Department for Education. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

For the first tiem the Department for Education (DfE) has released data on the post-16 performance of academy trusts.

The Inspiration Trust, which manages Jane Austen College, Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College and the Hewett Academy in Norwich and Thetford Academy, received a score of 0.12 for its results in the 2017/18 academic year – with 0 being the average – putting it in the top three trusts nationally.

Ormiston Academies Trust, which has sixth forms at City of Norwich School and Ormiston Victory Academy in Norwich, scored -0.05, while the TEN (Transforming Education in Norfolk) Group, which runs City College, scored -0.12.

The data was based on post-16 exam results including A-levels and included academy trusts with more than three institutions which have been part of the trust for at least three years.

