See how Norfolk academy trusts performed in post-16 exams
PUBLISHED: 14:26 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 14 March 2019
Archant
A Norfolk academy trust has ranked among the country’s best for sixth form performance.
For the first tiem the Department for Education (DfE) has released data on the post-16 performance of academy trusts.
The Inspiration Trust, which manages Jane Austen College, Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College and the Hewett Academy in Norwich and Thetford Academy, received a score of 0.12 for its results in the 2017/18 academic year – with 0 being the average – putting it in the top three trusts nationally.
Ormiston Academies Trust, which has sixth forms at City of Norwich School and Ormiston Victory Academy in Norwich, scored -0.05, while the TEN (Transforming Education in Norfolk) Group, which runs City College, scored -0.12.
The data was based on post-16 exam results including A-levels and included academy trusts with more than three institutions which have been part of the trust for at least three years.