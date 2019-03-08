See how Norfolk academy trusts performed in post-16 exams

Jane Austen College in Norwich, one of the sixth forms run by the Inspiration Trust

A Norfolk academy trust has ranked among the country’s best for sixth form performance.

City of Norwich School, one of the schools and sixth forms run by the Ormiston Academies Trust

For the first tiem the Department for Education (DfE) has released data on the post-16 performance of academy trusts.

The Inspiration Trust, which manages Jane Austen College, Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College and the Hewett Academy in Norwich and Thetford Academy, received a score of 0.12 for its results in the 2017/18 academic year – with 0 being the average – putting it in the top three trusts nationally.

Ormiston Academies Trust, which has sixth forms at City of Norwich School and Ormiston Victory Academy in Norwich, scored -0.05, while the TEN (Transforming Education in Norfolk) Group, which runs City College, scored -0.12.

The data was based on post-16 exam results including A-levels and included academy trusts with more than three institutions which have been part of the trust for at least three years.