Schools minister invited for tour of Norfolk high school
PUBLISHED: 07:22 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 05 April 2019
Angela Sharpe Photography
A government minister has visited a Norfolk school to see the changes which have driven improvements in its GCSE results.
Great Yarmouth Charter Academy – which has made headlines for its disciplinary procedures regarding pupils’ hair cuts and school uniforms – welcomed school standards minister Nick Gibb for a tour.
Mr Gibb spoke to pupils and staff, sat in on lessons and listened to poetry recitals as part of a programme where the whole school learns a poem or speech from a play.
The school, which is part of the Norwich-based Inspiration Trust, has recently confirmed plans to expand, with a new classroom block, improved library and canteen, and future sixth form.
Great Yarmouth Charter Academy headmaster Barry Smith said: “We are always open to visitors and it was very special to have the school’s minister here to mark the last day of the spring term.”