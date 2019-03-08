Search

Schools minister invited for tour of Norfolk high school

PUBLISHED: 07:22 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 05 April 2019

Minister for school standards Nick Gibb visiting the Inspiration Trust run Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. Nick Gibb (centre) with headmaster Barry Smith and director of standards Claire Heald. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

Minister for school standards Nick Gibb visiting the Inspiration Trust run Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. Nick Gibb (centre) with headmaster Barry Smith and director of standards Claire Heald. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

Angela Sharpe Photography

A government minister has visited a Norfolk school to see the changes which have driven improvements in its GCSE results.

Minister for school standards Nick Gibb visiting the Inspiration Trust run Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. Picture: Angela Sharpe PhotographyMinister for school standards Nick Gibb visiting the Inspiration Trust run Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy – which has made headlines for its disciplinary procedures regarding pupils’ hair cuts and school uniforms – welcomed school standards minister Nick Gibb for a tour.

Mr Gibb spoke to pupils and staff, sat in on lessons and listened to poetry recitals as part of a programme where the whole school learns a poem or speech from a play.

The school, which is part of the Norwich-based Inspiration Trust, has recently confirmed plans to expand, with a new classroom block, improved library and canteen, and future sixth form.

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy headmaster Barry Smith said: “We are always open to visitors and it was very special to have the school’s minister here to mark the last day of the spring term.”

