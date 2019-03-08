School under investigation after reports of exam papers being changed

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:05 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 04 November 2019

Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham. Picture: Archant

Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham. Picture: Archant

Archant

A high school is being investigated after a teacher allegedly made changes to students' exam papers.

Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham confirmed investigations were taking place following a report of alleged malpractice.

The school, run by the Academy Transformation Trust, said the allegation related to a former staff member.

It is understood that papers from sixth form students taking a level three health and social care exam at the academy this summer were "edited" by a teacher before being submitted to the exam board.

As a result the students' grades are understood to have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

A spokesperson for Nicholas Hamond Academy said: "We reported an allegation of malpractice at the earliest possible stage and investigations are under way, including internally, relating to a former teacher.

"It would not be appropriate to say anything further at this stage and until the investigations are complete."

A new headteacher, Mark Woodhouse, took over at Nicholas Hamond Academy in September 2018. He pledged to improve the school and rebuild its reputation following a turbulent period which saw the previous headteacher sacked.

