Actor lands New York big break after overcoming father's death

Published: 12:24 PM December 2, 2020

Campbell Docherty is raising money to study for a degree in screen acting at the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts - Credit: ​​​​​​​SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

He was just nine years old when he first turned to performing as a way of dealing with the grief of his father’s death.

Now, nearly a decade later, Campbell Docherty, of Poringland, is on his way to the big screen after scooping a prestigious acting scholarship overseas.

Campbell Docherty, pictured with his mum Olivia, is raising money to study - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Earlier this year, Campbell completed a vigorous audition process for a chance to study for a degree in screen acting at the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

He was shortlisted from dozens of applications and made it down to the final 35, before being offered a part-funded scholarship.

Now he is trying to raise the remaining £35,000 to help him achieve his dream of becoming a film star.

Campbell Docherty as a young actor - Credit: ​​​​​​​SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The 18-year-old is currently studying acting at City College Norwich and has been a member of the Fisher Youth Theatre Group at Bungay Fisher Theatre for over nine years.

A former Hobart High pupil, he said: “In my application, they asked me to include an answer to the question 'what do you think are the three most important qualities required to be successful in an acting career'?' and I replied with 'motivation, willingness, and strong mentality'.

Campbell Docherty as a young actor - Credit: ​​​​​​​SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

“At nine years old, I lost my dad to lung cancer, and all three qualities have brought me to where I am today.

“That motivation to keep moving forward, that willingness to take a leap into whatever life threw my way and that strong mentality brought me back out of those problems life dropped on my back.

Campbell Docherty performing in more recent times - Credit: ​​​​​​​SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

"Acting has been one of the few things I've been able to turn to and fully express myself.

"Performance has been with me through thick and thin."

William Docherty was a full service police officer in Strathclyde, Scotland, before retiring in 2006 and moving to Norfolk with his family - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Campbell’s father, William, died from lung cancer in March 2011. He worked as a police officer in Scotland before retiring from that career in 2006 and moving to Norfolk.

His wife, and mum to Campbell, Olivia, added: "Campbell has fought back from his grief, along with his two brothers, Mitchell and Daniel, to achieve great things in the performing arts sector.

"His dad will be up there giving him the thumbs up for all of his hard work, along with his brothers."

Campbell Docherty (left), pictured with his brothers Daniel (right) and Mitchell (centre), is raising money to study - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The family has set up Go Fund Me page for people to donate. So far it has raised just over £500.

Campbell Docherty performing in more recent times - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY



