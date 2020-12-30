New term delayed for most secondary school pupils amid surging Covid cases

Published: 5:14 PM December 30, 2020

The return of most secondary pupils to school is to be delayed by at least a week to allow more time to introduce mass testing.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson told the House of Commons on Wednesday that the government must make an "immediate adjustment" to its plans to reopen all schools in January.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson

Secondary schools and colleges in some areas with very high rates of Covid infection rates will not open to all pupils in January, he added.

For those areas affected, face-to-face education will continue for only exam-year pupils, vulnerable children and children of critical workers.

In a statement, he said: "We must always act swiftly when circumstances change. The evidence about the new Covid variant and rising infection rates have required some immediate adjustment to our plans for the new term."

Earlier this month, the government said exam-year students would go back as normal on January 4 after the Christmas holidays, but the majority of secondary school pupils would start the term online to allow headteachers to roll out mass testing of children and staff.

It was expected that all pupils would be back in classrooms on January 11 however teaching unions had warned that allowing students to return put them at risk of catching the new variants of Covid-19.

Because the Covid infection rate is particularly high among secondary school age pupils, Mr Williamson said the government will now allow more time so every school is able to fully roll out testing for pupils and staff.

He said all pupils in exam years will now return during the week beginning on January 11, with all secondary and college pupils returning full-time on January 18.

During the first week of term after January 4, secondary schools and colleges will instead prepare to test as “many staff and students as possible” and will only be open to vulnerable children and children of key workers, he added.

He told MPs: "The latest study we have from Public Health England is that Covid infections among children are triggered by changes in the community rate.

“The study also says that the wider impact of school closures on children's development would be significant.

"I'm quite clear that we must continue to do all we can to keep children in school."

The education secretary said the "overwhelming majority" of primary schools will open as planned on January 4.

But he added that in a “small number of areas” where the infection rates are highest only vulnerable children and children of critical workers will attend face to face.

The list of areas that are affected will be published later.

"This is being used only as a last resort and is not all Tier 4 areas,” he said, adding that the areas will be reviewed regularly so schools can open to all pupils as early as possible.

The announcement comes amid surging cases of the new Covid variant that has seen almost three quarters of people in England placed under Tier 4 restrictions.

Parents in Norfolk had expressed unease over the planned staggered schools return.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU) said: “The Government has not, despite being repeatedly asked, published the scientific guidance on the risks involved in school and college reopening.

“This information is desperately needed - particularly as the new variants of the virus are 50pc more transmissible.

“A longer period of online working for all primary, secondary and college students could suppress virus levels and buy time both for the roll out of the vaccine and to put in place measures that can keep schools safer.

Only vulnerable and key worker children will return to secondary school from January 4.

“Uniquely school and college staff are being required to work in overcrowded buildings, with no effective social distancing, no PPE and inadequate ventilation.

“We would like Gavin Williamson to explain, if schools are not centres of transmission, why school age pupils are now the most infected age groups?”