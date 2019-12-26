New primary school to grow alongside expanding housing development

A new school in an expanding suburb plans to more than double its pupil numbers and forge community links.

White House Farm Primary School on Mallard Way in Sprowston, Norwich, opened in September with a reception class of 25 pupils.

Headteacher Kelly Stokes said the school is aiming for 30 youngsters to start this September and 60 the following year.

She said: "Most of our families are from our estate and we want our school to be one for our local community. We also want to provide support to residents on the estate with our facilities as we are hiring our hall. The intention is that our school will grow as our community on our estate grows."

Groups which currently hire the school hall include church-goers, a toddler sensory class and dance and fitness evening classes.

Since its opening, the school has held a dementia café where children made gingerbread and had lunch with residents.

And pupils are also encouraged to enjoy family dining experiences.

The school, sponsored by the Sapientia Education Trust, was built in less than a year.

It was set up to serve the Blue Boar Lane development in Sprowston.

Soon after it opened, its headteacher said: "The local authority said the school was needed, and we have 25 children so far, mostly from the estate. It is not about other areas, but making sure the people on this estate have got a school that is local."

The school does not have a pre-school but does link in with the Once Upon a Time Nursery School on White House Farm, which opened in September 2017.

Sprowston is subject to a potential increase in hundreds of new homes.

An outline application for 516 homes on White House Farm off Salhouse Road has been submitted to Broadland District Council by a consortium of building firms including Hopkins Homes, Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey.

If approved, the large development would be built on around 60 acres of farmland and include a new local centre, multi-use games area and play areas.

The proposals would provide the second phase of a larger scheme for the town for the consortium, which has outline permission to build 1,233 homes off Blue Boar Lane and are part of the Norwich Growth Triangle Area Action Plan.