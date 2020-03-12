New principals appointed at two 'good' secondary schools

Cromer Academy headteacher Antony Little was appointed in 2018 but is to leave to take over at the Hewett Academy in September 2020. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography Angela Sharpe Photography

Two academy schools will have new principals from September as the current incumbents prepare to take charge of a new school and step up to a director's role.

Darren Hollingsworth, vice-principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy is to take over as the new principal at Cromer Academy in September 2020. Picture: Inspiration Trust Darren Hollingsworth, vice-principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy is to take over as the new principal at Cromer Academy in September 2020. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Current principal at Cromer Academy, Antony Little, will leave his role two years after being appointed to take over as the new principal of Hewett Academy in Norwich at the start of the next academic year.

He will be replaced by Darren Hollingsworth, the current vice principal of Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, who has been promoted to take over as principal in Cromer.

Both schools were rated 'good' in their latest Ofsted inspections are run by the Inspiration Trust.

Antony Little, the new principal at Hewett Academy in Norwich. Picture: Inspiration Trust Antony Little, the new principal at Hewett Academy in Norwich. Picture: Inspiration Trust

For Mr Little, who has also previously worked at Norwich's Notre Dame High School and served as city councillor, taking over at the Hewett Academy marks a return to the school where he was formerly deputy head.

He said: 'I was the first vice principal at the Hewett Academy for Inspiration Trust. That was five years ago and now I'm looking forward to returning. It is a school that has always been close to my heart - and my front door. I live in the area myself and am excited about the potential the school and its students have.

'I'm proud to be the new principal for my local school and look forward to working with families in my own community.'

The current principal of Hewett Academy, Louise Jackson, has been promoted to executive principal of Wayland Academy in Watton.

Mr Little said he was proud of his time at Cromer Academy which he described as 'an exceptional school at the heart of a lively and supportive community'.

The Hewett Academy in Norwich. Picture: Antony Kelly The Hewett Academy in Norwich. Picture: Antony Kelly

Mr Hollingsworth, who at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy worked under former head teacher Barry Smith, who achieved notoriety for his strict approach to education, said: 'I'm excited to be taking on the leadership of Cromer Academy - I'm part of the north Norfolk community myself, and I am proud that my first headship is going to be at a school that is so important to local people.

'Cromer Academy is celebrating its 70th anniversary, so this is a great time to get to know its history, our families, pupils and the teaching team.

'We have achieved incredible things at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy - from the school's first Good Ofsted rating in a decade to record results. I will miss our pupils, families and colleagues, but I'm looking forward to this next step.'

Current Hewett Academy principal Louise Jackson is to leave to become executive principal of Wayland Academy in Watton. Picture: Inspiration Trust Current Hewett Academy principal Louise Jackson is to leave to become executive principal of Wayland Academy in Watton. Picture: Inspiration Trust

A spokesperson from the Inspiration Trust said: 'We are dedicated to nurturing our talented staff. We're proud that our teaching teams are keen to share their skills across schools, so that our children get the best education possible.'