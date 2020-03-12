New principals appointed at two 'good' secondary schools
PUBLISHED: 12:54 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 12 March 2020
Two academy schools will have new principals from September as the current incumbents prepare to take charge of a new school and step up to a director's role.
Current principal at Cromer Academy, Antony Little, will leave his role two years after being appointed to take over as the new principal of Hewett Academy in Norwich at the start of the next academic year.
He will be replaced by Darren Hollingsworth, the current vice principal of Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, who has been promoted to take over as principal in Cromer.
Both schools were rated 'good' in their latest Ofsted inspections are run by the Inspiration Trust.
For Mr Little, who has also previously worked at Norwich's Notre Dame High School and served as city councillor, taking over at the Hewett Academy marks a return to the school where he was formerly deputy head.
He said: 'I was the first vice principal at the Hewett Academy for Inspiration Trust. That was five years ago and now I'm looking forward to returning. It is a school that has always been close to my heart - and my front door. I live in the area myself and am excited about the potential the school and its students have.
'I'm proud to be the new principal for my local school and look forward to working with families in my own community.'
The current principal of Hewett Academy, Louise Jackson, has been promoted to executive principal of Wayland Academy in Watton.
Mr Little said he was proud of his time at Cromer Academy which he described as 'an exceptional school at the heart of a lively and supportive community'.
Mr Hollingsworth, who at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy worked under former head teacher Barry Smith, who achieved notoriety for his strict approach to education, said: 'I'm excited to be taking on the leadership of Cromer Academy - I'm part of the north Norfolk community myself, and I am proud that my first headship is going to be at a school that is so important to local people.
'Cromer Academy is celebrating its 70th anniversary, so this is a great time to get to know its history, our families, pupils and the teaching team.
'We have achieved incredible things at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy - from the school's first Good Ofsted rating in a decade to record results. I will miss our pupils, families and colleagues, but I'm looking forward to this next step.'
A spokesperson from the Inspiration Trust said: 'We are dedicated to nurturing our talented staff. We're proud that our teaching teams are keen to share their skills across schools, so that our children get the best education possible.'