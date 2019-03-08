Former Norwich headteacher to return to education as new academy principal

Jim Nixon, who is to become the new principal of Ormiston Denes Academy. Pic: Ormiston Denes Academy. Ormiston Denes Academy

A familiar face to thousands of Norwich schoolchildren is to take the helm of another a school - after it was announced he would be becoming the principal of an academy in Lowestoft.

Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Jim Nixon will become the new principal of Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft following the school summer holidays.

Mr Nixon was previously principal of the City of Norwich (CNS) School from 2009 until 2017, a period which saw the school receive an outstanding rating from watchdogs Ofsted for its leadership and management.

When Mr Nixon left the Eaton Road school, he said he intended to retire after 40 years in education.

But he went on to hold a leadership and advisory tole within the Ormiston Academies Trust, which runs both CNS and Ormiston Denes Academy.

He has worked closely with Ormiston Denes Academy for a number of years in a leadership development capacity, but will now become its principal.

He will replace current principal Ben Driver, who will be moving on from the school and taking on a new role as an Ormiston regional lead practitioner for mathematics, where he will work closely with schools across the southern region.

The trust said it, the school leadership team and board of governors will all be working alongside Mr Nixon in the coming months to support his transition into the post.

Mr Nixon, said: "I am delighted to have been appointed as the principal of Ormiston Denes Academy and I am looking forward to meeting with parents, carers and students in September.

"I have greatly enjoyed working closely with the school over the past few years and have an in-depth insight into the school, its pupils and the local community, and I am pleased to now have the opportunity to join in this new capacity."

Tina Ellis, chair of Governors at Ormiston Denes Academy, said: "We are very much looking forward to having Mr Nixon join us and I am confident that he will bring a wealth of experience and passion to his new role.

""He shares our collective high expectations for what can be achieved for the academy going forward and we look forward to working together alongside the leadership team, parents, the governors and the trust in September."