Shipdham pupils get to use new outdoor gym they helped to plan
Primary school pupils are enjoying getting fit in the fresh air after seeing their ideas for an outdoor gym come to fruition.
Youngsters have begun to use the new exercise equipment at Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary Academy in Shipdham following community fundraising by Shipdham Parochial Fuel Allotment Charity and Friends of Shipdham Schools.
Children from the student council and eco-council were involved in choosing the equipment that includes a double air skier, double air walker, double seated leg press, arm and pedal bike.
Headteacher Shannon O’Sullivan said: “Our ethos is to build a community of children who love the outdoors and exercise. We have noticed that children are keen to get outside more having spent time cooped up at home during lockdown.”
Helen Crane, spokesperson for Shipdham Parochial Fuel Allotment Charity, said: “This equipment is an exciting addition to help the children in their physical health and develop their love of exercise.”
Year 6 pupil Dom said: “I’ve used these at my local park and I can’t wait to be able to use them in school.”
