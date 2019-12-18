Search

Joy as Sprowston nursery rated outstanding

PUBLISHED: 13:10 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 18 December 2019

Once Upon a Time Nursery School at White House Farm, Sprowston. Nursery manager Debbie Kennedy with one of the pupils. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

A nursery which opened two years ago has been rated as outstanding after its first Ofsted inspection.

The Once Upon a Time Nursery School on White House Farm in Sprowston, Norwich, received the highest rating in all four areas covering quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Julie Banbury, owner and director of care and education at Once Upon a Time, said she was absolutely delighted with the report.

She said: "To be rated outstanding following our first inspection is a true reflection of all the hard work put in by the whole team."

The nursery, which looks after 91 children from babies to four-years-old, was opened in a converted stable block on the White House Farm complex owned by the Gurney family in summer 2017.

The Ofsted report said: "The management team has high expectations and works tirelessly to ensure children have the very best experiences at nursery. Staff plan the environment to inspire children to learn. They provide children with an extensive range of stimulating and varied activities, often linked to a storybook.

"Staff are excellent role models. They give children important messages that reinforce and encourage positive behaviour. Staff sensitively encourage children to talk about and manage their own feelings. They support children to relate to others and continually provide them with meaningful praise. This helps to raise children's confidence superbly.

"Children have a voice in the nursery. They understand how to vote and express their own views...Staff give children's well-being the highest priority. They are committed to maintaining friendly and trusting relationships with parents."

Debbie Kennedy, nursery manager, said: "We are thrilled to receive such a glowing endorsement of our nursery school. We really enjoyed having the inspector here to showcase what we do. This is a magical place."

As well as the White House Farm site, Once Upon a Time, run by Mrs Banbury and her husband, has three other Norwich nurseries on Wroxham Road, Constitution Hill and Cecil Gowing Infant School on Falcon Road West.

