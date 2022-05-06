Recently-merged all-through academy unveils its new name

Kirsten Parker, head of secondary, Mark Carlyle, head of primary, and Rob Connelly, executive headteacher of the newly-formed Harleston Sancroft Academy - Credit: St Benet's MAT

Norfolk's latest all-through academy has been given its name ahead of launching in September 2022.

Last year, the Diocese of Norwich St Benet's Multi Academy Trust was given the green light to merge Harleston CE Primary Academy with Archbishop Sancroft High School.

The amalgamation means that children will attend the school from the age of three all the way through to completing their GCSEs at 16.

Now, ahead of the merger being formally completed, the trust has revealed the new school will be known as the Harleston Sancroft Academy.

Richard Cranmer, CEO of St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust, said: “This is an exciting time for our schools and bringing them together with an official new name is the next key step.

"This is an unique opportunity for Harleston. Already this year we have witnessed the huge potential that exists through working collaboratively with both schools.

"We have developed a leadership team that works across both phases, developing a shared approach to specific aspects of school life, with a clearly identifiable and shared vision for what we want our staff, children and their families to experience.”

Rob Connelly, who was appointed executive headteacher for the Harleston Foundation in September, said: "Becoming an all-through school represents a very significant milestone for this very special community and we are very excited about the future for the Harleston Sancroft Academy.

"This year we have placed a significant emphasis on promoting and developing positive relationships underpinned by the values of hope, perseverance, wisdom, love, respect and faith.

"We are already seeing the impact of this through our interactions with staff, children, families and the wider community and look forward to further developing our work across all aspects of school life."

Ms Kirsten Parker, head of secondary, added: “Although each stage in a child's educational journey is unique, we are delighted that the creation of the Harleston Sancroft Academy will enable us to work ever closer, ensuring that our students fulfil their potential to become happy, confident and capable members of society.”

Mr Mark Carlyle, head of primary, said: “The all-through school will present so many wonderful opportunities for the children, staff and parents to work alongside our secondary partners and to contribute to our collective vision of living ‘life in all its fullness’.”