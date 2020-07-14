MP tours ‘transformed’ Smithdon High School

North West Norfolk MP James Wild flanked by Smithdon head John Hirst on the left and West Norfolk Academies Trust executive headteacher Andy Johnson Picture: Ian Burt Archant

An MP has hailed a £1m facelift which has been completed under lockdown at a Norfolk secondary school

Smithdon High School's distinctive frontage after refurbishment work Picture: Ian Burt Smithdon High School's distinctive frontage after refurbishment work Picture: Ian Burt

Smithdon High School at Hunstanton has spent around £1m of government funding updating its food technology area, two classrooms, two ICT suites and two art rooms, as well as pastoral and administrative offices.

A large conference room, teaching space and art exhibition area have all been created and new roofs put on buildings at the school on Downs Road, which is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

“It was a pleasure to visit Smithdon High School and hear about the progress the pupils are making academically and through extra-curricular activities to realise their potential,” said North West Norfolk MP James Wild MP, when he visited to site on Friday.

“Education is key to opportunity and the school’s ethos is all about giving young people chances to learn and develop and be successful. Now we can look forward to schools reopening fully in September and young people learning once again.”

Renovation work on C Block at Smithdon High School Picture: Ian Burt Renovation work on C Block at Smithdon High School Picture: Ian Burt

During new head John Hirst’s first year in charge, the school has undergone a transformation which has raised morale and standards throughout the school.

“We are all committed to ensuring every student at our school has the best education possible,” said Mr Hirst

Ofsted rated the school as requiring improvement when it carried out its last inspection in October.

But inspectors said: “Pupils told us that they feel that their school, lessons and pupils’ behaviour are

rapidly improving. Parents and carers are noticing these changes too. Pupils said that the new headteacher has introduced rules that are strict but fair.”

Smithdon is well known in the world of architecture as a prominent example of the post-war brutalist style.

Mr Hirst said: “We can’t wait to have people come and see all the improvements we’ve made. In October we’re planning open activities, and we look forward to welcoming more visitors then, so they can be like Mr Wild and see all the good work we’re doing.”

The school hopes Mr Wild will support its vision for significant redevelopment and investment, raising the issue in Parliament and with the education secretary Gavin Williamson.