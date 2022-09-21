UEA graduate and former police officer among college's new leadership team

A former police officer who graduated from the UEA is among the new faces in City College Norwich's new leadership team.

The college is beginning a new era following the retirement of principal Corrienne Peasgood, who has been succeeded by Jerry White.

Now, with the new academic year under way, the college has confirmed further appointments to its new leadership team.

University of East Anglia graduate Jo Kershaw, has been appointed vice principal for curriculum and quality.

She most recently worked as a director for the Chesterfield College Group after a 12-year career in the Greater Manchester police force.

She said: "As a graduate of UEA, this has always been a very special and important place to me and I have always retained strong links with the region."

Meanwhile, Seb Gasse, a former assistant director for education strategy at Norfolk County Council has joined as vice principal for student and college services.



