New school head hails ‘enjoyable’ return to the classroom

PUBLISHED: 07:30 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:39 12 September 2020

Heidi Philpott, Head of SET Beccles School. Picture: Seckford Education Trust

Archant

The new head of SET Beccles School has hailed the start of the new term and school year.

Heidi Philpott, head of the school on Castle Hill, Beccles admitted that the return to the classroom “has been really enjoyable and positive.”

Mrs Philpott said: “Coming in as the new Head of School, I feel optimistic about our way forward and am proud to see how staff and students are settling-in well to their new, safe environment.

“I’d like to thank our students and their families for their support in this.

“We have been holding a series of Virtual Open Events – all conducted via Zoom, to keep everyone well-informed on choosing a school place for their child, from the safety of their home.

“During these sessions, we have been able to answer parents’ and carers’ questions and also share a new video showing life at our school.

“This is also on our website for anyone to view; we will also be sharing shorter films on many aspects of our school, including just some of the wonderful subjects we study, keep a look out for these on our Facebook page.”

The school will also be holding further “one-to-one drop-in events” throughout the year, via Zoom or telephone – whichever is most convenient for parents and carers.

Please contact beccles@seckfordeducation.org.uk if you wish to book in a session to find out more about the school.

