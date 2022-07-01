New headteacher appointed at village high school

A village high school has appointed its first new headteacher in more than six years.

Claire Elliott, currently deputy head at Stradbroke High School in Suffolk, has been named as the next headteacher of Old Buckenham High School.

She will succeed Andrew Fell, who has been head of the village secondary school since 2016.

During his time there, he oversaw its academisation, which saw it join the Sapientia Education Trust.

Mrs Elliott said: "I am extremely excited and honoured to be entrusted with leading Old Buckenham High into the next phase of its journey, building on the hard work of Mr Fell, his leadership team and staff.

"I have been struck by staff and students' commitment and passion during my visits and I will be working hard to ensure Old Buckenham High School continues to develop and thrive."

Mr Fell, who is moving on to a new role in the Trust, said: "It has been a privilege to lead the school over the last six-and-a-half years.

"I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from the Trust, staff and parents, which has enabled the school's future to be secure."