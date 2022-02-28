News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Norfolk return for academy's new principal after Midlands exile

David Hannant

Published: 9:33 AM February 28, 2022
Harry French, new principal at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy

Harry French, new principal at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy - Credit: OAT

A headteacher who grew up and trained in Norfolk before moving to the Midlands is returning to his home county to take on the reins at a coastal academy.

Harry French, who most recently was head at Nottingham Academy, has been appointed as new principal at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston.

Mr French grew up locally and took his teacher training in the region as well, but had spent many years living away in the Midands.

But from the summer term he will be back on Norfolk soil when he takes charge at Cliff Park, which is part of the Ormiston Academies Trust.

He said: "I'm delighted to be joining the team and returning to serve a community that is so important to me.

"I've received a very warm welcome at Cliff Park - students and staff are positive and enthusiastic and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

