‘There is a need for more early education places in this area’: Nursery plans earmarked for approval

PUBLISHED: 09:29 05 February 2019

The land between Hollow Lane and Uplands Road South in Carlton Colville, which is earmarked for a new childcare day nursery following an application from Alphabet City Day Nursery Ltd. Picture: Google

Archant

A new children’s nursery could be built on a parcel of land near a residential development, despite objections from neighbours.

Plans for a new childcare day nursery in Carlton Colville are set to be discussed next week.

An application from Alphabet City Day Nursery Ltd, for the new nursery to be built on land between Hollow Lane and Uplands Road South in Carlton Colville, will be debated at a meeting of Waveney District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, February 12.

And the outline plans to build the nursery, which will cater for up to 70 children, look set to get the go ahead as proposals have been recommended for approval.

A planning report to councillors says: “The proposal is for a single storey building with a pitched roof.

“The accommodation comprises of a room for up to 15 babies, a room for up to 15 one to two-year-olds, a room for 28 two to three-year-olds and a room for 32 three to five-year-olds together with a reception room, office, kitchen, laundry and plant room.”

With access from Uplands Road South, a total of 26 car parking spaces are proposed.

The report adds: “The proposal would generate five full-time posts and 22 part-time posts.”

The applicants have two nursery units with outstanding Ofsted provision elsewhere in the country.

A design access statement submitted to the council by agent Ian Garrett Building Design Ltd said: “Carlton Colville has seen a very large increase in new housing over the past 15 years and has a high number of young families and yet south Carlton Colville is completely deprived of a dedicated nursery facility.”

However the plans have been met with anger from residents, with 20 responses received raising concerns over an increase in traffic, a “very quiet” cul-de-sac being turned into a “very busy and congested road,” and a loss of view.

Suffolk County Council Health, Wellbeing and Children’s Services supported the proposal “as there is a need for more early education places in this area.”

The planning report adds: “Many local residents have objected to the proposal primarily due to concerns about increased traffic and congestion on the existing roads.

“However given that the Highway Authority do not raise an objection a refusal of the scheme on highway grounds could not be substantiated.”

In conclusion, it adds: “The proposal to create a new nursery building is sustainably located close to established residential development and will provide a local community asset that is likely to be welcomed by families with small children.”

The recommendation to councillors is that the application be approved subject to certain conditions.

