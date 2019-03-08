Plans for new Catholic primary on site of Bad Habits, Holy Orders school get go-ahead

Pupils running at Sacred Heart School in Swaffham. Plans for a new primary school on the site of Sacred Heart, submitted by the Catholic Diocese of East Anglia, have been approved. Picture: Sacred Heart School Archant

The legacy of a 100-year-old Catholic school will live on in a Norfolk market town after approval was granted for a new school in its place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Channel 5 show Bad Habits was filmed at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham. Pictured are sister Michaela Switaj and model Gabby Ryan. Picture: Ian Burt Channel 5 show Bad Habits was filmed at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham. Pictured are sister Michaela Switaj and model Gabby Ryan. Picture: Ian Burt

Sacred Heart School, a fee-paying school which has around 160 pupils across its nursery, lower and senior schools, has been educating children in Swaffham since 1914.

This year has seen it fight for its future, calling on the community to help raise funds to keep it open, but the push was unsuccessful and the school recently announced that it would be closing at the end of the summer term.

However, the Catholic Diocese of East Anglia has been working on plans for a new Catholic primary school, the first in Norfolk for decades, in its place - and this week it was revealed they would come to fruition after being approved by Norfolk County Council.

Pupils at Sacred Heart School in Swaffham. The school will close in September, when it is hoped the new Catholic primary school will open in its place. Picture: Sacred Heart School Pupils at Sacred Heart School in Swaffham. The school will close in September, when it is hoped the new Catholic primary school will open in its place. Picture: Sacred Heart School

The new 210-place Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School will open on September 1, 2019, and will also include a 25-place nursery class.

You may also want to watch:

Helen Bates, assistant director for schools for the diocese, said: "This is fantastic news for current and future parents and pupils, the local Swaffham community and for Catholic education in Norfolk.

Helen Bates, assistant director of the schools service at the Catholic Diocese of East Anglia. Picture: Keith Morris Helen Bates, assistant director of the schools service at the Catholic Diocese of East Anglia. Picture: Keith Morris

"We would like to thank everyone who supported our proposal, without which this would not have been possible. Now the hard work really starts to make sure that the school is up and running in less than four months."

Sacred Heart is run by a religious group known as the Daughters of Divine Charity. It gained fame after starring in the Channel 5 series Bad Habits, Holy Orders, which saw five party girls spend a month with the school's sisters.

There are other Catholic primary schools in King's Lynn and Costessey.

Channel 5 show Bad Habits was filmed at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt Channel 5 show Bad Habits was filmed at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt

While developing its plans for the new primary school the Catholic diocese conducted a public survey to gauge support. It received 137 responses, 90pc of which were in support of the school, and also got backing from civic leaders including Swaffham Town Council.

Further information regarding admission to the new primary school will be available from Sacred Heart School's office and on the diocese's website at www.rcdea.org.uk/sacredheartva from Monday, May 20. A website for the new school is in development.