Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Plans for new Catholic primary on site of Bad Habits, Holy Orders school get go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 16:16 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 17 May 2019

Pupils running at Sacred Heart School in Swaffham. Plans for a new primary school on the site of Sacred Heart, submitted by the Catholic Diocese of East Anglia, have been approved. Picture: Sacred Heart School

Pupils running at Sacred Heart School in Swaffham. Plans for a new primary school on the site of Sacred Heart, submitted by the Catholic Diocese of East Anglia, have been approved. Picture: Sacred Heart School

Archant

The legacy of a 100-year-old Catholic school will live on in a Norfolk market town after approval was granted for a new school in its place.

Channel 5 show Bad Habits was filmed at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham. Pictured are sister Michaela Switaj and model Gabby Ryan. Picture: Ian BurtChannel 5 show Bad Habits was filmed at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham. Pictured are sister Michaela Switaj and model Gabby Ryan. Picture: Ian Burt

Sacred Heart School, a fee-paying school which has around 160 pupils across its nursery, lower and senior schools, has been educating children in Swaffham since 1914.

This year has seen it fight for its future, calling on the community to help raise funds to keep it open, but the push was unsuccessful and the school recently announced that it would be closing at the end of the summer term.

However, the Catholic Diocese of East Anglia has been working on plans for a new Catholic primary school, the first in Norfolk for decades, in its place - and this week it was revealed they would come to fruition after being approved by Norfolk County Council.

Pupils at Sacred Heart School in Swaffham. The school will close in September, when it is hoped the new Catholic primary school will open in its place. Picture: Sacred Heart SchoolPupils at Sacred Heart School in Swaffham. The school will close in September, when it is hoped the new Catholic primary school will open in its place. Picture: Sacred Heart School

The new 210-place Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School will open on September 1, 2019, and will also include a 25-place nursery class.

You may also want to watch:

Helen Bates, assistant director for schools for the diocese, said: "This is fantastic news for current and future parents and pupils, the local Swaffham community and for Catholic education in Norfolk.

Helen Bates, assistant director of the schools service at the Catholic Diocese of East Anglia. Picture: Keith MorrisHelen Bates, assistant director of the schools service at the Catholic Diocese of East Anglia. Picture: Keith Morris

"We would like to thank everyone who supported our proposal, without which this would not have been possible. Now the hard work really starts to make sure that the school is up and running in less than four months."

Sacred Heart is run by a religious group known as the Daughters of Divine Charity. It gained fame after starring in the Channel 5 series Bad Habits, Holy Orders, which saw five party girls spend a month with the school's sisters.

There are other Catholic primary schools in King's Lynn and Costessey.

Channel 5 show Bad Habits was filmed at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham. Picture: Ian BurtChannel 5 show Bad Habits was filmed at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt

While developing its plans for the new primary school the Catholic diocese conducted a public survey to gauge support. It received 137 responses, 90pc of which were in support of the school, and also got backing from civic leaders including Swaffham Town Council.

Further information regarding admission to the new primary school will be available from Sacred Heart School's office and on the diocese's website at www.rcdea.org.uk/sacredheartva from Monday, May 20. A website for the new school is in development.

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I wouldn’t put it past me’ – man’s threat to sue GP over ear wax

Graham Jones has said he will �seriously consider� suing his GP surgery, Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham, if he becomes involved in an accident due to his lack of hearing. Pictured, Graham Jones, inset. Photo: Google Streetview/Graham Jones

Man suffers injuries to face in attack outside Tesco’s store

A man in his 50s was assaulted outside the Tesco Express in Westlegate. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

Norfolk man jailed following death of skip hire firm worker

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk man to be sentenced after death of worker caught in machinery

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk man jailed following death of skip hire firm worker

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Police in riot gear storm Norwich flat as neighbours vent frustration over drug problems on estate

Norfolk police raiding a property suspected of dealing drugs in Heathgate, Norwich as part of Operation Gravity. Picture: Archant

Running column: Mark Armstrong asks how do you combine running with other sports?

Mark Armstrong in action at the Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Train fault causes problems on the mainline to London

A Greater Anglia train pulling into a station. Picture: ARCHANT

Burglar used metal pole to smash into jewellers

Gorgeous Jewels in Felixstowe. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists