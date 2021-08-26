News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'A major investment' - New cafeteria in the works for sixth formers

Published: 3:25 PM August 26, 2021   
The new building is going up on an existing area of hardstanding at Springwood High School.

West Norfolk sixth formers are set to enjoy exclusive use of a new school cafeteria, which is currently being built.

The new Springwood High School building in King's Lynn will provide dining space for 102 people and is solely designed for sixth formers to use on their breaks and lunch times.

Plans for the single-story building, which were approved by West Norfolk Council, include a kitchen area, and office and toilet facilities. It will also include laptop lockers and chargers to allow for independent study.

The new Springwood High School building will provide dining space for 102 people and is designed for sixth formers to use.

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher, said: "This new cafeteria represents a major investment in the sixth form on the part of West Norfolk Academies Trust and it is an exciting addition to our dedicated sixth form facility.

"Springwood sixth formers already wax lyrical about the fantastic food available to them from their canteen area - now, we will have a cafeteria that does the food justice."

The school hopes to hold a grand opening in December.

