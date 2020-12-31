News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

'I am really excited': Acting headteacher looking forward to new role

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:49 AM December 31, 2020   
Dan Bagshaw is taking on the role of acting Head of School at Pakefield High School.

Dan Bagshaw is taking on the role of acting Head of School at Pakefield High School. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A new acting head of a high school in the Lowestoft area is set to take over from next week.

As students prepare for a staggered return to the classroom in the coming weeks, Dan Bagshaw is taking on the role of acting head of school at Pakefield High School.

Mr Bagshaw, who has been at the school on London Road in Lowestoft since 2014, was previously assistant head and deputy head.

He has now been appointed acting headteacher for the spring and summer term while Clarion Academy Trust carries out a recruitment exercise.

Dan Bagshaw is taking on the role of acting Head of School at Pakefield High School.

Dan Bagshaw is taking on the role of acting Head of School at Pakefield High School. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Mr Bagshaw takes over from previous head Anthony Walker, who has relocated to be closer to his family.

Mr Bagshaw said: "I am really excited and thrilled to have the opportunity.

"We’ve been planning for the staggered return, and my remit will be focused entirely around raising standards, ensuring students display good, positive behaviour at all times and that teaching and learning is of the highest possible quality."

Dan Bagshaw is taking on the role of acting Head of School at Pakefield High School.

Dan Bagshaw is taking on the role of acting Head of School at Pakefield High School. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Norwich teacher who taught for four decades dies aged 68
  2. 2 'Inadequate' school joins academy trust
  3. 3 Norfolk stays in Tier 4 as restrictions expanded to other counties
  1. 4 Two-month-old baby among more than 400 'pauper's funerals' in Norfolk
  2. 5 Eagles seen in Norfolk skies as success of reintroduction project is hailed
  3. 6 'Angry and upset' - Care worker urges people to stay away from coast
  4. 7 Covid vaccinations get under way at Norfolk hospital
  5. 8 Jailed in December: murderers, arsonists and thieves
  6. 9 Another national coronavirus lockdown 'inevitable' warns UEA expert
  7. 10 Police arrest man in connection with sexual grooming offences

With education secretary Gavin Williamson updating plans for the start of the spring term, students in years 7 to 11 will learn remotely at home with work mirroring their timetable each day via Microsoft Teams from Tuesday, January 5 to Friday, January 8, although the school is open for key worker and vulnerable children.

For the week beginning Monday, January 11, year 11 students will return to school for face to face lessons as children in years 7 to 10 continue remote learning at home.

From Monday, January 18 Pakefield High School will be open for all students to attend lessons as normal.

In a letter to parents, Mr Walker thanked students, staff, parents and the community for their support during his four-and-a-half years as headteacher.

Former Pakefield High School headteacher Anthony Walker. Picture: Nick Butcher

Former Pakefield High School headteacher Anthony Walker. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Archant

He said: "Having led the school to record results, embedded the #ProudToBePakefield vision and developed the school’s unique coaching systems, it is now time for me to pursue new challenges as part of an ambition to relocate with my family."

Dan Bagshaw is taking on the role of acting Head of School at Pakefield High School.

Dan Bagshaw is taking on the role of acting Head of School at Pakefield High School. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Looking forward to his new role, Mr Bagshaw said: "This is a community school and it is really important it serves the needs of the community.

"I'm really focussed on getting the school up-and-running again with just over 100 teaching and support staff and 740 students on roll in years 7 to 11.

Dan Bagshaw is taking on the role of acting Head of School at Pakefield High School.

Dan Bagshaw is taking on the role of acting Head of School at Pakefield High School. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"Leading a school through a global pandemic has been a steep learning curve, but we're really lucky to have great staff and students who've risen admirably to every challenge."

Education News
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mixed reaction as changes to Tier 4 rules mean zoos can reopen

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Norfolk reports record number of coronavirus cases in one week

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

City venue could lose licence over Covid breach accusations

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Which shops are open in Norwich's Chantry Place?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus