'I am really excited': Acting headteacher looking forward to new role

Published: 11:49 AM December 31, 2020

Dan Bagshaw is taking on the role of acting Head of School at Pakefield High School. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A new acting head of a high school in the Lowestoft area is set to take over from next week.

As students prepare for a staggered return to the classroom in the coming weeks, Dan Bagshaw is taking on the role of acting head of school at Pakefield High School.

Mr Bagshaw, who has been at the school on London Road in Lowestoft since 2014, was previously assistant head and deputy head.

He has now been appointed acting headteacher for the spring and summer term while Clarion Academy Trust carries out a recruitment exercise.

Mr Bagshaw takes over from previous head Anthony Walker, who has relocated to be closer to his family.

Mr Bagshaw said: "I am really excited and thrilled to have the opportunity.

"We’ve been planning for the staggered return, and my remit will be focused entirely around raising standards, ensuring students display good, positive behaviour at all times and that teaching and learning is of the highest possible quality."

With education secretary Gavin Williamson updating plans for the start of the spring term, students in years 7 to 11 will learn remotely at home with work mirroring their timetable each day via Microsoft Teams from Tuesday, January 5 to Friday, January 8, although the school is open for key worker and vulnerable children.

For the week beginning Monday, January 11, year 11 students will return to school for face to face lessons as children in years 7 to 10 continue remote learning at home.

From Monday, January 18 Pakefield High School will be open for all students to attend lessons as normal.

In a letter to parents, Mr Walker thanked students, staff, parents and the community for their support during his four-and-a-half years as headteacher.

Former Pakefield High School headteacher Anthony Walker. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Archant

He said: "Having led the school to record results, embedded the #ProudToBePakefield vision and developed the school’s unique coaching systems, it is now time for me to pursue new challenges as part of an ambition to relocate with my family."

Looking forward to his new role, Mr Bagshaw said: "This is a community school and it is really important it serves the needs of the community.

"I'm really focussed on getting the school up-and-running again with just over 100 teaching and support staff and 740 students on roll in years 7 to 11.

"Leading a school through a global pandemic has been a steep learning curve, but we're really lucky to have great staff and students who've risen admirably to every challenge."