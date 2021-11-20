School hold gruelling day of cardio drumming for Children in Need

Pupils and staff at a Norfolk school have been getting active and making noise as part of a drumathon fundraiser for Children in Need.

Nelson Academy in Downham Market held a 'Bear Day' and day of cardio drumming in support of the cause, after being inspired by Owain Wyn Evans from BBC Breakfast, who completed a 24 hour drumathon for the charity.

PE teacher Hayley Driscoll leading pupils in the drumathon. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

PE teachers Alison Cupit and Hayley Driscoll led children in the activity throughout the day, with around 400 pupils from each class taking part.

Mrs Cubit said: "We all were inspired by the drumathon on the BBC and because we do cardio drumming as part of our PE, we thought it would be great to link it with Children in Need, and do it all day.

"The children just love it."

Children at Nelson Academy in Downham Market taking part in the drumathon for Children in Need. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

At just before 11am on Friday, the PE teacher added that she was already "exhausted" but that they would keep at it until the end of the day, with office and kitchen staff also wanting to get involved.

She said: "Everyone is incredibly excited, parents have been walking around, a lot of children have been practising at home, ready to do it."

The first session started at 9am and children and staff drummed until the end of the school day, with each class taking part for around 20 minutes.

Children at Nelson Academy in Downham Market following the lead of PE teacher Hayley Driscoll. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Miss Driscoll said: "It's been really good, the children have kept us going and we love doing it anyway, we do it in our PE curriculum in school so all the children know the activity, we know the dances, and the moves.

"It's been really fun to do outside on a beautiful day to raise some money.

"We always try and think of something a little bit different, we have never done this before.

Nelson Academy held a drumathon inspired by Owain Wyn Evans for Children in Need. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

"But we always try and go big, there's an amazing teacher called Mrs Sek and she won't let this day pass without us really having a big event to get some extra money.

"This has been something unique today.

"Owain was so inspirational, raising so much money, that we thought 'yeah let's try it."