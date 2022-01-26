Glowing Ofsted report for one of region's last remaining non-academies

One of Norfolk's remaining local authority schools is celebrating a glowing Ofsted result - having previously been told to improve by the watchdog.

Necton VA Primary School, near Swaffham, is one of the last remaining schools in the county not to become an academy and at its last inspection in 2017 was told it required improvement.

But despite all the challenges the pandemic brought in the past few years, inspectors rewarded staff's efforts by boosting its rating to good - the second highest available.

Inspectors praised the school for its "vibrant and high quality practical opportunities for children", particularly in science and music.

Headteacher Vicki Long, who took over at the school in 2019, attributed the success to having "an amazing team" of teachers and governors and supportive parents that all work together towards the same ambitions."

She said: "During the pandemic we did not reduce our curriculum - we did all we could to make sure the children had as much breadth in their learning as we could, even in the subjects that were more difficult to do like PE.

"Some things were harder but we made sure that every day was different and varied for our pupils."

The inspector commented that children appreciated extra-curricular opportunities the school puts on, while also understanding the limitations Covid had put on these.

Mrs Long added: "We have a strong sense of community in the school and that is what we are proudest of.

"We're also incredibly proud that we have achieved this without ever having the need to become an academy - we're one of the last schools in Norfolk that haven't done this.

"We were all incredibly confident that we had everything in place to be a good school, but it is certainly very satisfying to have had that status confirmed with such a glowing Ofsted report."

The report adds: "Pupils live up to the high expectations that staff have of them. Pupils show respect and courtesy to their teachers and other pupils.

"As one pupil said, ‘The best thing about Necton is all the teachers who are kind and helpful.’"