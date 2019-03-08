‘Outstanding’ judgement for village school with just 50 pupils

Staff and pupils at a small village school are celebrating after achieving the top judgement from Ofsted.

Neatishead Primary School, which has just 53 pupils on its roll, had its ranking raised from “good” to “outstanding” following a glowing assessment from inspectors which praised the quality of leadership, teaching and pupils’ personal development.

Inspectors said leaders’ “strong determination provides the highest quality of education and care for all pupils”.

“The headteacher has an uncompromising commitment to ensuring that all pupils achieve as well as they can. Her high aspirations and vision are shared by all the staff.”

The report said pupils’ outcomes were impressive and their progress in reading, writing and mathematics outstanding.

It said the school’s curriculum was designed to inspire pupils and promote a “love of learning”, and was taught by teachers with strong subject knowledge. The teaching of writing was said to be particularly strong.

It also noted that leaders’ plans for the use of funding for disadvantaged pupils were “precise and expertly designed”, with parents and pupils also contributing, while support for children with special educational needs (SEN) was judged to be very effective. Both groups were said to make strong progress thanks to dedicated support.

Pupil behaviour was said to be exceptional, with a “strong culture of respect and trust” between teachers and pupils and few instances of bullying in the school’s behaviour records.

The report added that staff showed a “high level of care” for pupils, responded to their individual needs and promoted their wellbeing.

To improve further, inspectors recommended that the school develop its early years outdoor provision to give younger children more “challenging activities”.

Neatishead Primary School is much smaller than the average-sized primary school, according to Ofsted.

It is in a federation with Salhouse Primary, meaning the two share a governing body, and in a partnership with Fleggburgh Primary.

The Ofsted report said school leaders make effective use of staff expertise across the federation, which has “further strengthened the school’s capacity to sustain its improvement”.