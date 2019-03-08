'Hopefully they'll cycle into the future' - children ride with the pros

As the biggest names in cycling crossed the finishing line at the Sandringham Estate, some of the cyclists of the future were competing in their own events.

Fifty children from the Smithdon cluster of schools took part in an under-16 cycling 'Go Ride' cycling event, which saw them watch the National Road Championships before taking to the track for events of their own, such as musical tyres, limbo and pass the bottle.

Roger Partridge, of West Norfolk council, said: "Hopefully they'll cycle into the future, they'll either be just better at cycling generally or some will take it seriously and join the clubs."

Isa Bingham from King's Lynn Go Ride club, said the event was aimed at teaching the skills involved with handling bicycles and being safe on them, she said the pupils begin by doing a couple of laps of the course for them to get used to the bike, before taking part in a sprint.

Ms Bingham said: "They did rock, paper, scissors on who went to watch the start and finish and who actually got to ride and Sandringham won, but it'll be their turn later to come and ride."

Tracey Bauer, from the West Norfolk School Sports Partnership, said she could feel the anticipation in the classroom during the build-up to the big event, with elite cyclist Sophie Wright visiting Sandringham school to give students an assembly on cycling.

Ms Bauer said: "It's gone brilliantly, it's always amazing to watch sport at an elite level and I think it really does inspire these young spectators here just watching the athletes go by. But we've got the added bonus of having the Go Ride session with tutors and coaches that have perhaps helped the cycling skills of the students."

The children's event began in 2011, with the aim of inspiring young children to cycle, when the Norfolk and Suffolk stage of the Tour of Britain finished at Sandringham.