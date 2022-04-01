Mystery donor buys a recorder for every child at Norfolk school

Robert Kett School in Wymondham received an anonymous donation so very child could receive a recorder. Music teacher Sammy Reddy ordered over 600 recorders. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A mystery donor has bought hundreds of recorders to give one to every child at a Norfolk school.

Robert Kett Primary School, in Wymondham, launched a crowdfunding appeal to buy recorders for 100 of its pupils.

It wanted to equip each child in years 3 - 6 with their own instrument, to avoid the risk of spreading Covid from sharing them.

But as it crept towards its £600 target, the appeal struck a chord with a music personality, who stepped in and offered to make up the difference so that all 630 pupils at the school could have a recorder.

Robert Kett School in Wymondham, where an anonymous donor has bought every child a recorder - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We put a JustGiving page up and then we were contacted by someone, who said they wanted to remain anonymous but they had a background in music and wanted to get one for every child," said the school's music lead, Sammy Redding.

"The difference that this donation has made to the children of our school has been astronomical. Never in our wildest dreams did we envisage that we would be able to buy each child their own musical instrument."

Mrs Redding said Covid and lockdowns had "severely impacted" music teaching.

"With this very generous donation, I hope to now build this back up again and give our children the chance to appreciate, enjoy and develop their musical skills," she said.

"Since receiving the recorders, our children have been so excited to get them out and play them. Lots of children have been asking me to listen to what they have been learning in their lessons too, which I absolutely love to do."

Pupils at Robert Kett School with their new recorders - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Redding said the recorder was the perfect instrument to start by learning simple tunes like Three Blind Mice and Hot Cross Buns. From there children could move on to other instruments.

"Thank you so much to our donor," she added. "Without your donation, I know that we would have struggled to rebuild the love for music in our children and for that we are eternally grateful.

"I absolutely love music and I am very passionate about ensuring every child receives a quality musical education. My music career began in primary school where I remember playing the recorder in class music lessons."

Music teacher Sammy Redding at Robert Kett School, in Wymondham - Credit: Sonya Duncan



