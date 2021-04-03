First look at new special education centre at Norfolk primary

Published: 5:30 AM April 3, 2021

Plans have been submitted to build a new specialist centre at a Norfolk primary school as part of improved provision for children with special education needs and disabilities.

Mundesley Infant School will see the construction of a new specialist resource block including classrooms, quiet rooms and practical spaces to expand provision of education for SEND children.

Norfolk County Council is investing £120m in specialist school places and services, with up to four new special schools and 142 extra learning places at specialist resource bases (SRB) at mainstream schools.

The council is currently planning new bases at Cromer Junior School, Drake Primary in Thetford, Edith Cavell Academy and Arden Grove Infants in Norwich, Caister Federation, and Hillcrest Primary in Downham Market.

Redcastle Family School in Thetford and Thetford Academy both have 10 new places at an autism specialist resource base.

It said it wants to establish "the right provision in the right place".

Its Mundesley plans states “it is proposed to deliver this SRB to expand current provision with a new stand-alone building on the school site, to be situated on the playing field.”

“The proposed SRB building has been designed sensitively in terms of its appearance, size and scale, to respect the existing school building and overall character and aesthetic of the surrounding area,” it adds.

“Careful consideration has been given to the location of the proposed SRB building having considered the existing site constraints and the educational needs and requirements of the school.”

SRB have been identified as a key part of the expansion of increased support for children with special educational needs and their families.

Announcing plans for the expanded network last year, John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children’s services, said: “Youngsters with special educational needs can be educated effectively in a range of mainstream or specialist settings.

“These extra SRB places as part of mainstream schools will provide more choice for families looking for that extra support for their child to thrive in a mainstream school.”

The council is currently also undertaking public consultations over the running of two new special schools currently being built, the Duke of Lancaster School in Fakenham, and Bure Park Specialist Academy in Great Yarmouth.