(L to R) Ellie Grimsey and daughter Jane Harwood, have been serving up lunches at All Saints Academy in Stoke Ferry, near King’s Lynn, for a combined 84 years. Pictured in the background is a school canteen from the 1960s in Norfolk - Credit: Submitted / Archant

A school cook has hung up her apron for the final time after five decades at the same canteen - alongside her daughter who has worked with her for 30 of those years.

Ellie Grimsey, 79, and Jane Harwood, have been serving up lunches at All Saints Academy in Stoke Ferry, near King’s Lynn, for a combined 84 years.

The pair served their last dinners just as the school wrapped up for summer and bid a tearful farewell.

(L to R) Ellie Grimsey and daughter Jane Harwood, have been serving up lunches at All Saints Academy in Stoke Ferry, near King’s Lynn, for a combined 84 years - Credit: All Saints Academy

Mrs Grimsey said: “It’s hard to put into words just what the job has meant to me really.

“I started back in 1968 and to have had my daughter join me later was just brilliant. We’ve had a wonderful life there together and I think it has brought us incredibly close.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of my 54 years there. It was very emotional to say goodbye. I’ve shed quite a few tears I must admit - but I’m long past retiring age and it’s the right time.”

School dinnerlady, Ellie Grimsey, pictured celebrating 50 years at the school in 2018 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Not only has she worked at the school for decades, but she also attended as a pupil, as did her own children, including her daughter who has worked by her side for almost three of those decades.

Originally, Mrs Grimsey was the cook and Jane joined to be her kitchen assistant, but eventually they swapped roles.

Mrs Harwood said: “At 60, mum felt she’d had enough of the cooking as it’s very tiring, so we swapped over. That was twenty years ago.

Stoke Ferry village pictured during the late 1950s - Credit: Archant

“This has been our life and we shall miss it so much. The children have been wonderful – mum has served lunches to three generations of families and we’re so proud of that.

“It’s not a job – the staff and all of the school community is like one big happy family. We’ve seen many amazing things over the years I couldn’t’ pick out just one.

“And the kids tell us all sorts. We’ll miss the tales they have to tell that’s for sure.”

School dinnerlady, Ellie Grimsey, pictured celebrating 50 years at the school in 2018 - Credit: Archant

The pair, who live nearby, have vowed to pop back into school whenever they can.

Following a holiday, Mrs Harwood will be returning to similar work, stepping in as a supply cook wherever she is needed at schools in the local area.

Mrs Grimsey is planning to put her feet up before toying with the idea of a new creative project.

“I shall miss the children – they tell us so many funny things," she said. “I could write a book!”

Headteacher Katherine Howe added: “It’s quite astonishing that they have been here so long, they are truly amazing, and we will all miss them so very much.”

The cooks were showered with flowers and gifts from the school as well as children and parents.

School meals - 1960s versus 2020s

THEN

Cost: 1s 6d

A school canteen from the 1960s in Norfolk - Credit: Archant

Drinks: Milk and water

Mains: Minced beef and carrots in gravy, hotpot, white fish in parsley sauce, steak and kidney pie, liver and onions, corned beef, toad in the hole.

Accompaniments: Tinned peas, seasonal vegetables, boiled cabbage.

Pudding: Sponge pudding, prunes, apple crumble, suet pudding, blancmange, rice pudding, tapioca.

Marguerite Patten's 1960s chicken casserole with dumplings - Credit: Archant

NOW

Cost: £2.35

Sheringham Primary School pupils tuck in to a healthy roast dinner - Credit: Karen Bethell

Drinks: Milk and water

Mains: Margherita pizza, burger, roast chicken, gammon, chicken tikka biryani, fish fingers and chips, pasta, jacket potato, honey and soya chicken stir fry, sticky bangers and mash.

Accompaniments: Bread, fresh fruit, yogurt and salad.

Pudding: Sticky toffee pudding, vanilla sprinkled sponge, apple crumble, ginger or oat cookie, chocolate mousse, peach puff pastry, chocolate marshmallow cake, flapjack, pineapple ring with ice cream.

Costessey Junior School dinners, serving up jacket potato and cheese - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015



