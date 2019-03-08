Pupils’ new signs ask drivers to be careful around their school

Mousehold Infant and Nursery School unveils new signs urging parents to park safely. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Pupils at a Norwich infant school have designed a fresh reminder to motorists to take care while driving and parking near their school.

Five new signs are going up outside Mousehold Infant and Nursery School, bearing messages from pupils asking drivers to use the roads considerately around the school site in Mousehold Avenue.

The signs were designed in a school-wide competition organised by the school council – made up of 12 pupils from reception to year two – and its “eco council”.

Headteacher Rebecca Westall said all of the school’s 360 children had taken part in the competition, with five winners selected.

“We have a whole school community project around improving safety out of school as well as in school,” she said.

“We want to raise awareness for the whole community who drive up and down our road that safety is really important. The signs will be displayed outside the school to encourage sensible parking and driving.”

Ms Westall said the school did have some problems with vehicles speeding and parking inappropriately near the school gates, where a 20mph speed limit is in force.

“It is not just our parents, it is people who use the road so we hope the signs will encourage people to slow down and be mindful of children,” she said.

“We feel the pupils’ voice is so important to inform the future of the community.”

Julie Brociek-Coulton, city and county councillor for Sewell ward, judged the entries and selected the winners.

She said: “We asked them to think about safety but also about how people park outside the school, so we have a ‘slow down’ message and a reminder not to park in inappropriate places.”

CIM in Salhouse printed and laminated the signs, which are due to be put up near the school before the end of the spring term next week.

Other entries in the competition will be displayed in classrooms around the school to remind pupils about road safety and encourage them to take the messages home to their families.

The children have also been presented with high-visibility jackets by Smurfit Kappa which Ms Westall says will help them stay safe on their journeys to school and will be used on school trips.