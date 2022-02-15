More than 1,600 'ghost children' missing from Norfolk's schools

The majority of the region's schoolchildren will go to the classroom for the last time for an indefinite period today. Pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire - Credit: PA

More than 1,600 Norfolk children may have been lost forever from the education system, according to new figures which lay bare the impact of Covid on young people.

The data shows how the number of so-called 'ghost pupils' - those who miss more than half of their school sessions - nearly doubled in the county during the pandemic.

The figures put Norfolk in the top ten local authority areas in the country for the numbers of such absences.

The statistics have been compiled by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), which warns that the children concerned may never return to the education system and are heightened risk of abuse and other harms, such falling in to a life of crime.

In autumn 2020 - the most recent period for which figures are available - there were 1,669 Norfolk children classified as being 'severely absent', meaning they were away from class for more than half of time. This is a percentage increase of almost 50pc on the autumn term in 2019, when the figure was 1,131.

In another stark figure, the number of schools in the county with the equivalent of an entire class missing more than quadrupled over the same period, from three schools in 2019 to 14 schools the following year.

Nationally, the number of 'ghost children' is feared to have soared above 100,000.

Robert Halfon MP, chairman of the Commons Education Select Committee, said: ‘This is nothing short of a national disaster... Fixing this issue must be the number one priority for the government."

In its report, the Centre for Social Justice discusses reasons why the spike may have occurred, and includes anecdotal evidence from a child from Suffolk who was too terrified to leave their room through fear of catching Covid.

The study emphasised the importance of ensuring these children can return to the classroom as soon as possible.

The report reads: "We must act now to return these children to the classroom. Each day that we wait is a day that pushes them further from the education system.

"It is critical that we act with urgency to find the 'ghost children' of lockdown. The longer we wait, the harder it will be to get them back into the classroom."

John Fisher, NCC cabinet member for childrens services.

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for children's services, said: "In response to the pandemic we implemented robust processes to track and ensure that vulnerable children receiving the support of a social worker were attending education settings whenever possible.

"As a consequence of the hard work of schools, social workers and the attendance team, absent rates for these children fell consistently during the period of partial school closures.

"Attendance rates for children with a social worker remained above the national average and the percentage of children with a social worker attending school was amongst the highest in the region. We continue to monitor this closely alongside schools."

Jonathan Taylor, CEO of Sapientia Education Trust.

Jonathan Taylor, chief executive of the Sapientia Trust, which has 16 schools across the region, said that while the trust's attendance was above national averages, schools needed to take a "proactive approach" to attendance.

He said: "During Covid, we have not had a significant increase in students who are persistently absent from school and where there are issues, we work quickly to resolve them. This includes providing dedicated staff in schools who are experienced in working with families.

"They, in turn, are supported with a trust attendance lead who coordinates this work.

"However, It is vital that all schools remain vigilant to ensure that pupils who are missing education are identified and supported in returning to school as quickly as possible.

"I welcome recent suggestions regarding the establishment a national register of children in home education and would suggest that further resources are needed to ensure that local authorities can monitor children in home education closely."

Louise Smith, director of Public Health in Norfolk.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, said: "I think what we do see is a really strong relationship between health and education. Children who are healthy do better in schools and having access to good education can also make yo more healthy.

"You do also see real inequalities, in the sense that the families who struggle the most often find it the hardest to access education and benefit from being in school."

Analysis

The challenges the pandemic has thrown up in the world of education are severe and many.

With very little warning, teachers and pupils have had to adapt to entirely new ways of working and flit seamlessly between these ways, often with little time to prepare.

So much of successful education is dependent on consistency and routine, two things that have been eroded by Covid-19.

It is, therefore, not at all surprising to see this impact laid bare in the rocketing number of pupils missing from our schools.

School closures were bound to have an impact and now we can see it in these figures.

Many of those now missing from our schools are among the most vulnerable in our society, the most open to abuse.

Schools serve as a safe haven, offering an element of security and protection for some very challenging lives. Now, for many, that protection has gone.

While staff do their utmost to help all pupils who have had their education disrupted over the last two years, they - and other local services - must also take on the challenge of bringing back into the fold those who never came back.