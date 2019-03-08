‘Real and inspiring memories’: More than 1,000 children enjoy educational workshops

More than 1,000 scientists and engineers of the future were inspired by ScottishPower Renewables' workshops in Lowestoft. Pictured are East Point Academy students engaging with wind energy. Pictures: Nick Butcher Photography Archant

Interactive workshops have helped to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 1,000 scientists and engineers of the future were inspired by ScottishPower Renewables' workshops in Lowestoft. Pictured is an Elm Tree Primary Academy student learning about electricity generation. Pictures: Nick Butcher Photography More than 1,000 scientists and engineers of the future were inspired by ScottishPower Renewables' workshops in Lowestoft. Pictured is an Elm Tree Primary Academy student learning about electricity generation. Pictures: Nick Butcher Photography

A hands-on science roadshow rolled into Lowestoft as the wonders of wind power and engineering took centre stage.

Using coding to make traffic lights turn green, learning about structures, looking at how energy is generated and hearing about what decisions are needed when constructing a windfarm were just some of the activities that inspired 1,000 children from across Lowestoft and Waveney.

More than 1,000 scientists and engineers of the future were inspired by ScottishPower Renewables' workshops in Lowestoft. Pictured are Elm Tree Primary Academy pupils learning about engineering structures. Pictures: Nick Butcher Photography More than 1,000 scientists and engineers of the future were inspired by ScottishPower Renewables' workshops in Lowestoft. Pictured are Elm Tree Primary Academy pupils learning about engineering structures. Pictures: Nick Butcher Photography

With students from three primary schools and a high school enjoying the workshops at East Point Academy in Lowestoft between March 4 and March 8, educational charity Cambridge Science Centre delivered the workshops, which were organised by ScottishPower Renewables - developer of East Anglia ONE windfarm.

The interactive COSMOS science roadshows also highlighted career opportunities available within the engineering and science sectors.

More than 1,000 scientists and engineers of the future were inspired by ScottishPower Renewables' workshops in Lowestoft. PIctured is Harrison a Year 7 student at East Point Academy. Pictures: Nick Butcher Photography More than 1,000 scientists and engineers of the future were inspired by ScottishPower Renewables' workshops in Lowestoft. PIctured is Harrison a Year 7 student at East Point Academy. Pictures: Nick Butcher Photography

Victoria Sinclair, supply chain strategy manager at ScottishPower Renewables, said: “We are keen to develop a skilled, local workforce able to take advantage of the opportunities being created in the growing offshore wind industry in East Anglia and events, such as this, are crucial to sparking interest in young minds.”

As part of the week pupils aged between nine and 12 from Elm Tree Primary Academy, Phoenix St Peter Academy, Red Oak Primary and East Point Academy, School, enjoyed the ‘All Charged Up’ show, explaining static electricity, and the ‘Power Up!’ workshop, which demonstrated how electricity is generated and wind turbines operate.

More than 1,000 scientists and engineers of the future were inspired by ScottishPower Renewables' workshops in Lowestoft. Pictured are Dr Andrew Farrer, Corsten Douglas and Emily Fisk of Cambridge Science Centre. Pictures: Nick Butcher Photography More than 1,000 scientists and engineers of the future were inspired by ScottishPower Renewables' workshops in Lowestoft. Pictured are Dr Andrew Farrer, Corsten Douglas and Emily Fisk of Cambridge Science Centre. Pictures: Nick Butcher Photography

Harrison, a Year 7 student at East Point Academy, said: “The workshop has helped bring my class work to life as taking part in the experiments makes it easier to understand what we learn in class because I can see it happening in front of me.

“I really enjoyed learning how wind turbines generate power and watching my friends use the Van de Graaf generator and seeing their hair stand up due to the static electricity!”

Rich McLean, chief operating officer at Cambridge Science Centre, said: “We’re proud to continue our partnership with ScottishPower Renewables in our collective vision to illuminate the possibilities across all STEM subjects and boost the aspirations of future generations with real and inspiring memories.”