More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home.

Schools have been instructed to remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic but some are being forced to tell pupils to stay away.

Despite further social distancing measures announced by the government, Boris Johnson stopped short of announcing school closures - saying that although the measures will remain “under review”, it is “much better” they currently stay open.

However staffing issues amid the growing outbreak are now seeing Norfolk schools forced into total or partial closures.

Among those hit on Tuesday are Hellesdon High School which has introduced a partial close with all Year 9 students told to study at home for the day. The school remains open to students in Years 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 and 13.

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street.

At Colman Infant School in Norwich Year 2 classes have been closed today due to staffing issues. The rest of the school remains open.

Stibbard All Saints Primary, near Fakenham, has closed its Year 6.

A message to parents said: “Regretfully we will have to close the year 6 class today due to staff illness in that class and staff shortages in the school. Only year 6 is closed.”

Colman Infant School in Norwich.

“Year 6 is the most important year with SATS coming up.”

It comes as Clover Hill Infant and Nursery School and St Michael’s Junior School in Bowthorpe in Norwich are totally closed on Tuesday for a deep clean after a parent tested positive for coronavirus.

Executive headteacher, Helen McCarney, said no pupil had tested positive but that children were sent home with activities to do on their day off school.

Parents were informed by text message and had praised the swift action to ensure the schools were thoroughly cleaned she said.

“It is important that the community appreciates how seriously we are taking the health and well-being of our children,” she added.

School leaders held talks with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on Monday afternoon to discuss the implications of schools being closed and exams being postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The government has said individual schools may be advised to shut by Public Health England if necessary.

Geoff Barton, the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) general secretary, and Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said staff self-isolating was the “most immediately pressing challenge”.

A joint statement said: “This is clearly a very difficult situation and a very challenging scenario for school leaders, and the government is well aware of our concerns.

“The most immediately pressing challenge is the difficulty in keeping schools open with growing numbers of staff having to self-isolate.

“It is likely that a number of schools will have to close because there are too few staff available to teach, support and supervise children.

“We are concerned about the implications for pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities as well as children who receive free school meals if a school is closed or they have to self-isolate, and similarly, the wellbeing of vulnerable young people where there are identified safeguarding risks.”

They said they were to hold further talks with Mr Williamson and his officials later this week, and had raised the “crucial question” of SATs, GCSE and A-level exams - currently scheduled for May and June.

