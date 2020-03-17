Search

Advanced search

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

PUBLISHED: 08:56 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 17 March 2020

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Archant

Schools have been instructed to remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic but some are being forced to tell pupils to stay away.

Despite further social distancing measures announced by the government, Boris Johnson stopped short of announcing school closures - saying that although the measures will remain “under review”, it is “much better” they currently stay open.

However staffing issues amid the growing outbreak are now seeing Norfolk schools forced into total or partial closures.

Among those hit on Tuesday are Hellesdon High School which has introduced a partial close with all Year 9 students told to study at home for the day. The school remains open to students in Years 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 and 13.

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA WireChief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

At Colman Infant School in Norwich Year 2 classes have been closed today due to staffing issues. The rest of the school remains open.

Stibbard All Saints Primary, near Fakenham, has closed its Year 6.

A message to parents said: “Regretfully we will have to close the year 6 class today due to staff illness in that class and staff shortages in the school. Only year 6 is closed.”

Colman Infant School in Norwich. Picture: Denise BradleyColman Infant School in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

“Year 6 is the most important year with SATS coming up.”

MORE: Schools step up coronavirus measures but stay open

It comes as Clover Hill Infant and Nursery School and St Michael’s Junior School in Bowthorpe in Norwich are totally closed on Tuesday for a deep clean after a parent tested positive for coronavirus.

Executive headteacher, Helen McCarney, said no pupil had tested positive but that children were sent home with activities to do on their day off school.

Parents were informed by text message and had praised the swift action to ensure the schools were thoroughly cleaned she said.

“It is important that the community appreciates how seriously we are taking the health and well-being of our children,” she added.

School leaders held talks with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on Monday afternoon to discuss the implications of schools being closed and exams being postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The government has said individual schools may be advised to shut by Public Health England if necessary. Picture: GettyThe government has said individual schools may be advised to shut by Public Health England if necessary. Picture: Getty

Geoff Barton, the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) general secretary, and Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said staff self-isolating was the “most immediately pressing challenge”.

A joint statement said: “This is clearly a very difficult situation and a very challenging scenario for school leaders, and the government is well aware of our concerns.

“The most immediately pressing challenge is the difficulty in keeping schools open with growing numbers of staff having to self-isolate.

“It is likely that a number of schools will have to close because there are too few staff available to teach, support and supervise children.

MORE: What are symptoms and should I self-isolate?

“We are concerned about the implications for pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities as well as children who receive free school meals if a school is closed or they have to self-isolate, and similarly, the wellbeing of vulnerable young people where there are identified safeguarding risks.”

They said they were to hold further talks with Mr Williamson and his officials later this week, and had raised the “crucial question” of SATs, GCSE and A-level exams - currently scheduled for May and June.

- For updates on how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, please visit our Facebook page here

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

New cafe opens on ‘secret’ Norfolk beach

New Cafe Coast Kitchen Cafe has opened in Waxham next to Waxham Barn. Ben Andrews, Debbie Crayfer, Gemma Picther and owner Alex Furman, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mojo’s and Cosmo Norwich announce temporary closures following new social distancing advice

Cosmo Norwich in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Theatre Royal cancels Les Miserables performance following government’s coronavirus advice

Norwich Theatre Royal cancelled the Monday evening's performance of Les Miserables following the government's new advice on how to slow the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Thousands of jobs axed as 531 Carphone Warehouse stores to close

Carphone Warehouse which is shutting all its stand-alone stores. Pic: Carphone Warehouse

Coronavirus: The list of vulnerable groups being urged to follow strict social distancing

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

‘Work from home and avoid pubs and theatres’: Government’s new coronavirus message

A screen-grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Coronavirus (COVID-19) after he had taken part in the governmentÕs COBRA meeting. Picture date: Monday March 16, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Video/PA Wire
Drive 24