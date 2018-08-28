Primary school celebrates ‘fantastic’ improved Ofsted result

Pupils at Moorlands Academy, after the primary school was rated Good by Ofsted Archant

A headteacher has vowed to continue the hard work of one Great Yarmouth primary school after receiving a Good Ofsted rating, two years since the school was told it requires improvement.

Inspectors visited Moorlands Primary Academy, in Moorland Way, Belton, in December last year, and a report published this month highlights the transformation.

Headteacher Kevin Lee, who was appointed in 2015, said: “We are all really delighted with this report. We are very proud of our school, the children are amazing and the report recognises this, as well as the huge improvements that we have made.

“It also rightly recognises the hard work and dedication of our staff, Governors and DNEAT.

“We want this report to act as a springboard for the next stage in the story of Moorlands.”

The report highlights “significant improvements” in teaching, learning and assessment, and the “strong progress” made by pupils, including disadvantaged and pupils with special educational needs.

The report states: “Teachers share and understand the school’s values and support pupils’ personal development well.

“Pupils’ behaviour is improving. There is a small group of pupils whose behaviour does not meet the high standards expected, which has resulted in high levels of exclusion.”

In September 2016, the school was rated as requiring improvement by inspectors, who highlighted inconsistent teaching and gaps in pupils’ knowledge, with concerns alleviated in the latest report.

The school was rated good in all five categories inspected, including early years provision, quality of teaching and personal development.

To improve further, the school has been encouraged to improve pupils’ behaviour and attendance, the quality of teaching, learning and assessment, and the quality of leadership and management.

The school became part of the Diocese of Norfolk Education Academies Trust (DNEAT) Academy in 2013.

Mary Jane Edwards, CEO of DNEAT paid tribute to the hard work and commitment of the staff and governors, saying: “The hard work and dedication of all the staff, governors and children has paid off.

“This report was an absolute pleasure to read and I hope those who have done so much for the children at Belton and their community are pleased with this fantastic result.”