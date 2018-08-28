Drag act headteacher defended by school over video of sexually explicit song

Screenshots from a video of Andrew Livingstone's drag act Miss Tish Ewe. Photo: YouTube Archant

A drag queen headteacher who sang a sexually explicit song and exposed his crotch in a YouTube video has been defended by his school.

Andrew Livingstone, headteacher of Horatio House at Lound, near Hopton-on-Sea, where fees are £18,000 a year, toured the country as drag act Miss Tish Ewe earlier this year.

But in a video of his performances on YouTube, Mr Livingstone, who promotes the act as the “Bitch with the Itch”, lifts up his dress to expose his crotch.

In another section of the video labelled “crude”, he sings explicit lyrics in a pub about performing a sexual act.

Norfolk County Council, which places children at the school, has received two complaints about the act.

The video was posted in July, before Mr Livingstone joined the school and while he was not teaching.

Colourful language is also used to promote Miss Tish Ewe in posts which are publicly available on social media and online.

On the Twitter profile of Miss Tish Ewe, a post in May reads: “Get your dates in now! (And your *****)”.

In April he hosted an event advertised online called “Play your cards *****” at the Quay Pride pub in Great Yarmouth.

Another event advertised on Facebook read: “Miss Tish Ewe returns with shenanigans and games and prizes to give away. That’s after she’s molested half the men of course!”

And another event at Quay Pride in January 2017 was called “Miss Tish Ewe’s Friday GangBang”.

Mr Livingstone said he did not write those posts and his act’s social media accounts were controlled by his management company.

“I’m not responsible for that language,” he said. But he added he would remove the YouTube video.

He said when he returned to teaching, joining Horatio House in July, Miss Tish Ewe’s Facebook account was made private.

The content appears to go against social media guidelines for teaching, published by Childnet, a non-profit which advises pupils and teachers on social media.

It tells teachers to keep their accounts private and to use “appropriate” pictures.

One parent, who did not want to be named, questioned the appropriateness of the language in the content posted.

“The governors are aware,” she said.

Horatio House, for children who struggle to cope in mainstream education, is run by charity, the Great Yarmouth Community Trust.

Its chief executive Andrew Forrest said he was happy to speak to any parents about Mr Livingstone’s second job but none had complained to him.

Instead two parents contacted Norfolk County Council.

Mr Forrest added the school, council and Ofsted were happy that there were clear guidelines separating Mr Livingstone’s two roles.

He said: “Mr Livingstone is an experienced headteacher who brings considerable expertise in education and school improvement to the Trust.

“As part of the checks the Trust explored Mr Livingstone’s second job as the performer of a drag act. We do not believe that the two jobs are incompatible.

“Since joining the Trust Mr Livingstone has fully complied with the Trust’s social media policy with regard to his personal social media accounts and the additional guidance regarding the separation of the roles.”