'Please clear up after your dogs': Headteacher's plea to stop dog fouling near school grounds

PUBLISHED: 15:42 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 20 May 2019

A pile of dog mess left beside a bin in a play area near Mile Cross Primary School in Norwich. Picture: Submitted

A pile of dog mess left beside a bin in a play area near Mile Cross Primary School in Norwich. Picture: Submitted

Submitted

Pupils at a primary school are still suffering the effects of dog owners failing to clear up after their pets - despite a campaign to address the problem.

Stuart Allen, headteacher at Mile Cross Primary School, with pupils. Picture: New Anglia LEPStuart Allen, headteacher at Mile Cross Primary School, with pupils. Picture: New Anglia LEP

Mile Cross Primary School in Norwich was at the centre of a campaign calling on dog walkers to clear up their pet's mess due to copious amounts being left on paths used by pedestrians - including children - around the school.

But while the campaign was a relative success, the problem has not been eradicated, with one dog walker finding a pile of faeces left by a bin in a children's play area near the school in Brasier Road.

The dog walker said they often cleared up litter and dog poo bags when bins around the play area were knocked over but that the pile was "a bit too much" for them to deal with.

Stuart Allen, headteacher at Mile Cross Primary School, said that while he had heard no recent reports of serious problems with dog fouling near the school, it was an historical and persistent issue.

The school was involved in a project three years ago with wardens at the nearby Norman Centre to tackle dog fouling, which included posters asking dog owners to pick up after their pets and spray-painting dog poo left behind to highlight the issue.

Mr Allen said: "For years it was awful around the paths near the Norman Centre that children were using. We were constantly having to clean children's shoes and clear mess off the carpets.

"But through that project through one summer term we highlighted that parents were having to walk to, from and around the estate and dog owners were not being particularly careful or clearing up after their dogs.

"It still is an issue in that area, there are one or two owners who are not quite as conscientious as others.

"I would say to them, please make sure you clear up after your dogs."

Mr Allen added that the schools has had bins installed close to its site and checks in with Norwich City Council to ensure they are emptied regularly.

In Loddon, mother-of-two Rosalind Moore has been calling out dog owners who don't pick up after their pets and hanging posters around the town encouraging pet owners to bin the mess.

