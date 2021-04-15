Primary school garden appeal to inspire green-fingered pupils
- Credit: DNEAT
A Norfolk primary school is appealing for help with a new garden project to engage pupils with learning outdoors.
Middleton Church of England Primary Academy in King's Lynn, run by the Diocese of Norwich Education Academies Trust (DNEAT), is putting out a ‘garden SOS’ to companies and green-fingered individuals to support their new garden project.
Head of school Jayne Hill said: “Our school has several flower beds, which are looking sad and very neglected, and we are keen to improve them. We are keen to get our pupils outdoors as much as possible and link the new flower beds with books we are studying.”
Initially the school needs garden forks, spades, children's gardening gloves for 9 - 11-year-old, rakes, topsoil, compost, wood stain, black paint and silver paint and white climbing plants.
Ms Hill said: “The first phase is to turn the larger flowerbed we have into 'Endurance' because Badger Class is using Shackleton's Journey as inspiration for our writing.”
Anyone wanting to help can contact via email j.hill@middleton.dneat.org or call 01553 840234.
