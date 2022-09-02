Rail union boss Mick Lynch among speakers at Norfolk strike rally event

The boss of a national rail union is among the speakers at an event this weekend to commemorate the longest-running school strike in history.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, will attend the Burston Strike School Rally on Sunday, September 4.

Burston Strike School Rally march. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The rally is held on the first Sunday of September each year to remember the long-running school strike, which saw pupils and parents take to the streets over the sacking of two village school teachers - Annie and Tom Higdon.

The strike began in 1914 and lasted 25 years, which saw an alternative school set up for the duration.

Since 1984, a rally commemorating the strike has been held in the village near Diss, with this year's event expected to be back to full scale after Covid restrictions placed limitations on last year.

Former Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking at Burston Strike School Rally in 2015. Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Mr Lynch, who has been one of the leading figures in this year's rail strikes, will address crowds at the rally at 1.15pm, as part of a programme that will last from 10am until 4pm.

Other speakers will include Diana Holland from agricultural union Unite AGS, Sue Longley, general secretary of the International Union of Food, and Roger McKenzie, general secretary of the Liberation union.

The event will also see performances from poet Attila the Stockbroker, the Dave Thomas Blues Band and the RMT Brass Band.

The Burston Strike School Centenary Rally in 2014. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

In previous years, the rally has seen speeches from former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Norwich South MP Clive Lewis and veteran left winger Tony Benn.

In 2020, the event was cancelled for the first time in its 36-year history, while its rally in 2021 was held on a smaller scale.

This year's event will mark 108 years since the Burston Strike School was formed.

The 2020 Burston Strike School Rally has been cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

The full programme is as follows:

10.00 Chair am intro

10.05 Red Flags

10.30 Diana Holland Unite AGS (Food & Agriculture)

10.45 Roger McKenzie General Secretary Liberation

11.00 Miles Hubbard Unite official Felixstowe dispute

11.10 Sue Longley General Secretary IUF

11.25 Paul Moffat CWU Regional Secretary

11.40 Anti Social Worker aka Paul Wellings

12.00 The Candlestick March

12.55 Chair pm intro

13.00 RMT Brass Band

13.15 Mick Lynch General Secretary RMT

13.30 Mark Thomas

14.15 Marsha de Cordova MP for Battersea

14.30 Atilla the Stockbroker & Barnstormer 1649

15.15 Chair of Burston Strike School Trustees Appeal

15.20 Dave Thomas Blues Band

16.00 Close

The Burston Strike School centenary event. Children from Tivetshall and Burston village schools and local residents taking part. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014



