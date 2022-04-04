New primary school officially opens after merger

Pictured at the official opening of CofE Holy Cross Primary School, back row from left, is: DEMAT chief executive Adrian Ball, Bishop of Huntingdon Dagmar Winter and headteacher Emma Zeil. - Credit: Satsuma Group

A new Norfolk school has officially opened following the merger of two primary schools.

The opening of Holy Cross Church of England Primary School in Runcton Holme, in west Norfolk, took place on Wednesday, March 30, in a ceremony that included singing and dancing performances from pupils.

The school was created following the merger of Runcton Holme Church of England Primary School and Wormegay Church of England Primary School, after both schools were said to have "viability issues".

Parents, pupils and staff had taken part in a consultation process over proposals to merge them, with 57.7pc in favour and 40pc opposed.

The new primary school, which is part of the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust (DEMAT), welcomed its first cohort of pupils back in September following the merger.

Its official opening had been pushed back due to the pandemic.

But the Bishop of Huntingdon, the Rt Revd Dr Dagmar Winter, finally declared the school open last week and presented a plaque to headteacher Emma Zeil.

Class ambassadors at Holy Cross Church of England Primary School. Back row, from left: Lacey Backhouse, Mercy Dobson. Front row, from left: Harry Weir, Ruby Groves, Ruby Neal, Jack Whitaker. - Credit: Satsuma Group

Mrs Zeil said: “We had such a wonderful day celebrating the opening of our fabulous new school.

“We are all so delighted at how well the pupils have settled since September.

“The opening was a proud day for everyone at the school and the trust, and we thank Bishop Dagmar for joining us to mark the special occasion.

“We are all looking forward to a very bright future ahead.”

At the opening, pupils performed a rendition of Colours of the Day and the Millennium Prayer song, and class ambassadors recited the school prayer.

Adrian Ball, DEMAT chief executive, said: “The whole trust is delighted that Holy Cross CofE Primary school has now been officially declared open and I was very happy to be able to join in the celebrations on the day.

“The merging of two smaller schools to create Holy Cross was the outcome of a lengthy consultation and it’s fantastic to now see the school beginning to thrive in its first few months.

“The trust is looking forward to seeing Holy Cross CofE flourish as it grows.”