Memories of the Hewett School ahead of planned rebuild
Plans are being worked up to rebuild Hewett Academy in Norwich after it was confirmed the school has been included in a £1bn government scheme.
The rebuild will be the most significant development at the school in its history, which has spanned more than 60 years.
Work to build new schools on the Cecil Road site began in the 1950s, with Lakenham Boys' and Lakenham Girls' secondary schools opening together first.
In 1958 a third school, Hewett Grammar School opened on the southern part of the site, closest to Hall Road.
The three schools combined to form one comprehensive school in 1970, known as the Hewett School.
The school was controversially issued with an academy order in 2015 by the Department for Education after being placed into special measures by Ofsted.
In September 2015 it became part of the Inspiration Trust.
The academy is one of four Norfolk sites included in a £1bn school rebuilding scheme, alongside Sacred Heart in Swaffham, Sidestrand Hall School in Cromer and Weasenham Primary Academy near King's Lynn