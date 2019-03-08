Search

Meet the straight 9s student with dreams of going to Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 13:48 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 23 August 2019

Tammie Waplington, 16, who studied Cromer Academy, has become one of only of 800 students in the England to achieve straight 9s in her GCSE results. Picture: Peter Waplington

Tammie Waplington, 16, who studied Cromer Academy, has become one of only of 800 students in the England to achieve straight 9s in her GCSE results. Picture: Peter Waplington

Archant

A north Norfolk teenager has become one of only of 800 students in the England to achieve straight 9s in her GCSE results.

Tammie Waplington, 16, who studied Cromer Academy, has become one of only of 800 students in the England to achieve straight 9s in her GCSE results. Picture: Peter Waplington

Tammie Waplington, 16, who studied Cromer Academy opened her results envelope on Wednesday, August 22 to find a clean sweep of results in nine subjects.

The wonder kid moved from Nottingham in 2015 and 'found her home' in north Norfolk.

She said: "When I opened the envelope I was in shock but so happy.

"I was targeted to get all 9s except for Spanish but I wasn't expecting to get a straight set of results.

Cromer Academy. Picture: GoogleCromer Academy. Picture: Google

"I get nervous on the morning of exams but once it has started and I start answering the questions, I am fine."

The school girl was one of just 837 teenagers (0.14pc) who scored a clean sweep of the highest grade in their GCSEs this summer, with more girls achieving straight top grades than boys.

She has dreams of studying Natural Sciences at Cambridge University, a course that would require her to get three A* grades in her A-Levels.

Paston college students Ben Mack and Isabel Demedde are both going to Oxford after passing A-Levels. Pictures: Victoria PertusaPaston college students Ben Mack and Isabel Demedde are both going to Oxford after passing A-Levels. Pictures: Victoria Pertusa

Miss Waplington said: "When I found out my strongest subjects in school were science I found a real love for it, now I want to go into medical research.

"People would probably expect that I would go to a private school, but I'm actually going to Paston Collage to study biology, chemistry and maths.

"They offer a programme for students like me to help them go to top universities like Oxbridge."

To celebrate her results, Tammie is heading to the Netherlands for a weekend of theme park fun.

Her father Peter Waplington said: "We are so proud of her, when she first came to Cromer Academy she was quite shy. She became a completely different person when she started at the school, they have been brilliant with her.

"She really has found her home in north Norfolk, we can't thank the school enough for all the help they have given her.

"I know she will end up going to Cambridge, she is very dedicated and will put her life on hold to make sure she gets the results she needs and wants."

