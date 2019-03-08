Primary school pupils given special guest talks in celebration of Science Week

Mattishall Primary School has been celebrating British Science Week. Picture: Supplied by Claire Findlay Archant

A primary school has been celebrating British Science Week by welcoming a host of visitors to talk about their careers to pupils.

Mattishall Primary School, near Dereham, had a range of guest speakers attend the school including a construction engineer, an NHS worker and a chemist to allow the children to see how science works in the real world.

Construction engineer and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) ambassador Peter Samain spoke about his time spent working for some of the world’s biggest construction companies, followed by the children working in teams to create a marshmallow and cocktail stick tower.

Clare Fox, who works for the NHS, also visited to speak about the equipment that different health professionals use and the pupils were also able to learn about the human body.

Other visitors included chemist Dr Paddy Anstey and Sarah Finder from Solar for Schools, who came all the way from Germany to talk to the children in an assembly.