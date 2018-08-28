Creepy carvers get creative in school’s pumpkin competition

Scary, decorated, imaginative and simply gruesome were some of the offerings at a mid-Norfolk school’s petrifying pumpkin carving competition.

Dozens of children from Mattishall Primary School, near Dereham, were invited to bring in some truly terrifying entries to the school for the event. Pictured are the winners. Picture: MATTISHALL PRIMARY SCHOOL Dozens of children from Mattishall Primary School, near Dereham, were invited to bring in some truly terrifying entries to the school for the event. Pictured are the winners. Picture: MATTISHALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

Judging took place on Halloween day, Wednesday October 31, and the entries were judged internally by staff.

Pupils from both Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 were picked as the winners and the winning pumpkin carvers were from Year 2 and Year 6.

The school took to social media to share the success of the day and posted on Twitter: “Well done to all the pumpkin carving competition entries, what a wonderful display!”

The entries were displayed in the school’s dining studio for everyone to see and the winners were announced after school during its book sale.